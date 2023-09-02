The seven-time world champion could only qualify eighth for Sunday’s grand prix at Monza, two tenths behind teammate George Russell, who put his W14 on the second row in fourth.

Hamilton was left perplexed as to why the pace of his Mercedes W14 has “fallen off” since first practice on Friday.

“Not the greatest,” Hamilton said of his qualifying. “It started off actually in P1, run one, it was the best the car felt but it’s fallen off since then.”

Asked why he felt that was, the 38-year-old Briton replied: “I don’t know.”

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Alex Albon’s Williams and the McLaren of Oscar Piastri split the two Mercedes, and Hamilton admitted it will be hard to overtake the cars ahead given their straightline speed.

“I think we are all similar pace,” Hamilton said. “What’s impressive is how quick the Williams is - to be leapfrogged by the Williams and McLaren so it’s not easy.

“George did a great job today so I just go to progress somehow. The Williams will be impossible to overtake as they’re fastest on the straights but when there’s a will there’s a way.”