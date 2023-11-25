Max Verstappen tells Helmut Marko ‘never bet against me’ after losing Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying wager to Christian Horner
Max Verstappen says Helmut Marko has learned his lesson to “never bet against me” after losing money to Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner.
Triple world champion Verstappen grabbed the final pole position of the year at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a convincing performance in qualifying.
It followed a difficult final practice in which Verstappen was off the pace after complaining about the balance and handling of his Red Bull.
But set-up changes between the two sessions proved key as Verstappen went on to beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to his 12th pole of a dominant 2023 campaign.
Following the chequered flag, an amusing team radio exchange between the Dutchman and team principal Horner on the Red Bull pit wall took place, revealing a bet had taken place.
Marko placed a €500 wager with Horner that Verstappen would not make the front row after his FP3 struggles.
“Well done mate. You’ve just won me €500 euros from Helmut [Marko], which is like getting blood out of a stone,” Horner said.
Verstappen replied: “Helmut lost a bet? What world are we living in?
Horner went on to explain: “The bet was for you to be on the front row.”
To which, Verstappen responded: “Ha ha, nice.”
Speaking in the post-qualifying press conference, Verstappen joked: “I think Helmut learned his lesson - never bet against me!
“Of course it was a bit of a gamble because you don't know. We try a lot of things on the car, which didn't really seem to solve the problem.
“But yeah, I think GP stayed calm and he definitely went through a lot of options. And then with my feedback, he came up with a with a very good set-up for qualifying.
“So very, very happy with that. But of course it's always a bit of a gamble. You’re never 100% sure and missing FP1, probably would have still been tough to get it right for FP2 and FP3.”