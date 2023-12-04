Sainz, whose contract with Ferrari expires at the end of 2024, has repeatedly dismissed talk linking him with a possible switch to Audi as he looks to secure a fresh extension with the Italian outfit.

However, Sainz and Ferrari are still some way apart in the early stages of negotiations over a renewal, according to Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Sainz remains determined to secure the minimum two-year deal he desires, which would tie down the 29-year-old Spaniard to Ferrari until the end of the 2026 season.

But this is thought to be a sticking point for Ferrari, whose preference would be to hand Sainz a one-year extension.

Such a move would give Ferrari flexibility with their driver line-up options for 2026 and beyond.

2026 is when Norris will become a free agent, and Gazzetta claims that Ferrari are keeping an eye on the current McLaren driver in case an opportunity emerges to lure him to Maranello.

Ferrari president John Elkann recently insisted that the team plan to retain the same driver line-up beyond the 2024 season, though he did not state exact timeframes.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc is set to sign a huge five-year extension with Ferrari that would see him earn a whopping pay rise.