Ocon was beaten by new teammate Pierre Gasly in the drivers’ championship.

While only four points did separate them at the end of the season, Ocon had the lion share of the bad luck.

However, in the second half of the year, Gasly was consistently the quicker of the two Alpines, particularly over one lap.

Reflecting on the season, Ocon said: “No, I think there have been some very good things, some very good opportunities that we took, but the consistency overall hasn't been there. We had too many DNFs.

“That has cost us. I think it's nine DNFs almost in total, probably the most of any drivers.

“If you remove the issue we have with the gearbox in Singapore, the contact with Oscar in Austin, we could have been in the top 10 in the championship, so that's where it's really a bit of a wasted opportunity.”

Looking ahead to 2024, Ocon plans to restart training a week before Christmas before fully focusing on racing in the new year.

"I think 17th of December, that's when I will restart training. So, that's until Christmas,” he added. “Almost a week. Then from 2nd of Jan until the first test, I will be back fully into training camp. I'm going to be doing it the way I was doing in 2022, which is no life, flat out, only racing.

“We've been doing a lot of different things and activations outside the track this year. That's going to change next year. Back to war mode and fully focused on the racing side.

“But yeah, as I said, 17th of December, before that there's going to be the Christmas party of the team. There's going to be some simulator work, the test going on.

“I'm going to be able to have a couple of days seeing my family that I haven't seen for a while. We're going to have some good times with friends as well.”