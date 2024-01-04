Bernie Ecclestone’s verdict on Lewis Hamilton’s 2024 F1 title hope

Hamilton and Michael Schumacher share the record with seven titles each, and time is running out for the current Mercedes driver to win an eighth.

Hamilton has now been sent well-wishes from somewhat of an unlikely source in Ecclestone, who he has previously been handed criticism from.

"I hope he makes it,” Ecclestone said via Sky Germany about Hamilton’s bid for a record eighth title.

“He would then make history.”

Ecclestone and Hamilton clashed as recently as last season.

Hamilton questioned why “older voices” were being given a platform to speak, in the wake of Nelson Piquet labelling him a racist word.

“Maybe the older generation are not interested in listening to what he has to say,” Ecclestone said in response via the Daily Mail.

But the ex-F1 supremo, aged 93, has now lent support to Hamilton’s bid for this year’s championship.

Much of Hamilton’s hope will rely upon Mercedes delivering him a car which is substantially more competitive than the iterations of the past two years.

One more title would add to Hamilton’s guaranteed legend, and take him in excess of Schumacher’s tally.

Schumacher, who won his titles at Benetton and Ferrari, laid the groundwork for Hamilton’s later glory with three seasons driving for Mercedes at the end of his own career.

Ecclestone, who stepped away from F1 when Liberty Media took over in 2017, remembers the Schumacher era well.

“Max Verstappen has a bit of [Schumacher] in him,” Ecclestone now says.

"Max isn't as merciless as Michael was.

“Because Michael didn't even think about making compromises."

Ecclestone labelled Schumacher “a little more ruthless” on the track.

Schumacher turned 55 years old this week, shortly after the 10-year anniversary of the skiing accident which resulted in life-changing injuries.

Michael Schumacher now rests at home with his family in Switzerland, away from the public’s gaze.