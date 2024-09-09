Ferrari explain why move for Aston Martin-bound Adrian Newey didn’t happen

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed why a potential move for leading F1 designer Adrian Newey ultimately broke down.

Newey, widely considered the greatest car designer in the history of F1, was highly sought after after he negotiated an early exit from his contract as Red Bull chief technical officer in April.

Ferrari had at one stage been considered favourites to land the 65-year-old Briton’s services, but he is instead set to join Aston Martin, having agreed a reported five-year contract worth up to £30m a year next season.

It had been claimed that Ferrari did not wish to enter into a ‘bidding war’ with Aston Martin for Newey, but speaking to French newspaper L’Equipe, Vasseur stressed it was down to a difference in opinion over responsibilities.

“Newey? There were discussions, yes,” Vasseur explained. “But probably his ideas were different from what I had in mind for him.”

Vasseur left the door open for Newey, who has won 12 drivers’ championships and 13 constructors’ titles during stints at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, to join Ferrari at some point in the future.

“Maybe one day we will find common ground,” he added. “But as I said, it is not an individual that changes the outcome of a team. The group is always stronger than the individual.”

Newey will be joined at Aston Martin by Enrico Cardile, who left his position as Ferrari chassis technical director in July ahead of a switch to the British team at an unspecified point in 2025.

“I had a good relationship with him and, on a personal level, I miss him,” Vasseur said of Cardile.

Ferrari have moved to strengthen their organisation with the hire of former Mercedes performance director Loic Serra, who will become their chassis technical director on October 1.

“His [Serra] strength is that we are talking about an experienced man who has spent a lot of time at the highest level,” Vasseur said of Serra.

Also joining from Mercedes is ex-F1 driver Jerome d’Ambrosio, who will become deputy team boss.

“For me it was important to have someone with his knowledge. In the racing world, he has been a driver, team principal, CEO,” Vasseur said.

Both Serra and d’Ambrosio will be reunited with Lewis Hamilton when the seven-time world champion completes his blockbuster switch to Ferrari at the start of next year.