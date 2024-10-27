Max Verstappen hit with 20-second penalty for Lando Norris clash

Max Verstappen has been handed a 20-second time penalty for forcing F1 title rival Lando Norris off track during the Mexico City Grand Prix.

A week on from their controversial battle at the United States Grand Prix, Verstappen and Norris once again came to blows in Mexico City.

Norris attempted to sweep past Verstappen around the outside of Turn 4 on lap 10 but was forced off track by the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen then lunged Norris into Turn 7, sending both cars wide and enabling Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to sneak into second place.

Both incidents were investigated by the stewards, who quickly dished out a 10-second time penalty for forcing another driver off track.

The three-time world champion was then handed a second 10-second time penalty for the Turn 7 incident.

Verstappen is running in third ahead of Norris, who he holds a 57-point lead over in the drivers’ championship.

Verstappen described the penalty as "silly" over team radio.