Mario Andretti points finger at Cadillac’s No 1 driver choice for F1 entry

The top choice for a race seat at F1’s newest team has been confirmed

Colton Herta
Cadillac know exactly who they want as their first driver when they enter F1.

The project backed by General Motors has got the green-light from the FIA and F1 to join the grid in 2026.

That will mean and 11th team - and two extra race seats - will become available.

Colton Herta has been identified as Cadillac’s top choice, as it stands, to put in their F1 seat.

Herta is an IndyCar driver for Andretti Global, the runner-up in his championship this season.

As an American, he fits the bill for the second US-backed F1 squad.

Mario Andretti said to IndyStar about Herta: “The whole next year is going to be like an interim before we’re finally on the grid, and some things could potentially change, but as we’re speaking now, what you’ve said is correct.”

Herta still does not have an F1 superlicence, which is crucial to him joining the series.

He can acquire the coveted document by earning 40 superlicence points, by featuring in 80% of any eligible series.

A driver’s finishes in his championship can earn him superlicence points.

Herta doesn’t yet have enough but he can acquire more by driving in an F1 practice session.

His association with Andretti Global could help him get a spot in an F1 practice session next year, before joining the grid full-time.

But as it stands, there are hurdles to jump for Herta.

But Cadillac know who they want, and have pointed the finger at Herta.

Mario Andretti, the former F1 champ, is on the board of directors for the new project who will enter in 2026 before manufacturing their own engines at a later date.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

