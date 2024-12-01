Flavio Briatore gives a chance to axed Mercedes driver to prove Toto Wolff wrong

A Toto Wolff decision could come back to haunt him if Flavio Briatore gets his wish.

Alpine have signed up Paul Aron to be their test and reserve driver from 2025.

Aron is a former Mercedes junior who was let go from the programme a year ago.

Toto Wolff to regret Mercedes decision?

Aron was a driver in Mercedes’ junior ranks from 2019 to 2023.

But his Formula 1 hopes have been reinvigorated by getting a shot at Alpine, where F1 veteran Briatore is the big boss.

Aron will reunite with new team principal Oliver Oakes, the former Hitech GP boss.

Briatore, Executive Advisor at Alpine, said: “We are very pleased to have Paul join BWT Alpine Formula One Team as our 2025 Reserve Driver.

“There is a generational shift in Formula 1 at the moment, as we see with many young drivers coming into the sport and making an impact.

“We believe Paul is one of the best talents and we look forward to developing him into an F1 driver.”

Aron said: “It’s incredibly special to be joining BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

“It is clear that this is a great place to be for any young driver and I’m really pleased that Flavio and Oliver [Oakes] have given me this opportunity.

“Before 2025 and the hard work that will come with being the team’s Reserve Driver, I have a Championship to focus on for the remainder of this year and I will be giving it my all to compete for the title. I’m looking forward to really beginning the work and continuing my career pathway in motorsport.”

Kimi Antonelli among 2025 F1 rookies

Aron’s new deal is a reminder of the emphasis placed on young driver talent at the moment.

He is succeeding Jack Doohan, who has earned a call-up to race in F1 with Alpine in 2025.

The F1 2025 driver line-up will also include other newcomers.

Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, a talent so prodigious that Wolff placed his faith in him.

Oliver Bearman will drive for Haas, and Gabriel Bortoleto has got a deal with Sauber.

Aron remains several steps away from an F1 drive but his new Alpine deal is proof that exiting the ranks of a front-running team is not the end of a driver’s dream.