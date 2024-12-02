George Russell “hysterics” in Qatar blasted by Christian Horner

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has accused George Russell of being “hysterical” over the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

Horner believes Mercedes and Russell “made a big meal” out of the incident that led to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen being stripped of pole position and demoted to second place on the grid in Qatar.

Four-time world champion Verstappen bounced back from the penalty to claim his ninth win of the season during Sunday’s eventful race.

“I think yesterday’s [Saturday’s] penalty was more based on hysterics from George, who has been quite hysterical this weekend,” Horner told media including Crash.net in Qatar.

“I think there was a little bit of gamesmanship going on in that.”

Horner suggested the penalty made Verstappen, who immediately overtook Russell at the start, even more determined to win.

“Max, I think he was disappointed,” he explained.

“I mean, if you look at it objectively, one could argue that perhaps George was driving a little too quickly on a slow lap with two slow cars ahead of him. So maybe he was driving recklessly.

“It was frustrating to get that penalty but he was already motivated to win this race and I think it only added to his enthusiasm to get off the line well.”

Horner added: “Let’s just say he wasn’t enamoured with the decision.

“It was a very strange decision because the circumstances of yesterday, both cars were on slow laps and I did feel that George and Mercedes made a big meal out of it.

“It was unprecedented on a slow lap for Max to end up with a one-place penalty.

“But he converted the dirtiest side of the grid into one of his best starts of the year and was determined that wherever George was going to brake, he was going to brake later.

“And converted that grid position into the lead by the end of Turn 1.”

Verstappen has ‘lost all respect’ for Russell

Speaking after the race, Verstappen said he has “lost all respect” for Russell after being left unhappy about the Mercedes driver’s role in the incident.

"I was quite surprised when sitting there in the stewards' room, what was all going on," Verstappen said.

"Honestly, very disappointing because I think we're all here, we respect each other a lot and, of course, I've been in that meeting room many times in my life, in my career with people that have raced, and I've never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard.

"And that for me… I lost all respect.”

Verstappen went on to tell Dutch TV station Viaplay: "He always acts extremely polite in front of the cameras but if you sit together with him personally, he's a completely different person.

"I truly can't stand that. Then you might as well get lost. I don't want anything to do with you."