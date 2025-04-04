“Harsh” Alpine decision-making questioned after Jack Doohan crash

Alpine critiqued for decision to remove Jack Doohan from FP1 at F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Jack Doohan
Jack Doohan

Alpine’s decision-making has been called into question after Jack Doohan crashed at Suzuka on Friday.

But Doohan hadn’t driven in FP1 at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, with Ryo Hirakawa given his car as part of an Alpine junior run.

In the second session of the day, Doohan smashed into the barrier at Turn 1 on his fourth lap. He gingerly emerged from the car but Alpine later confirmed he was okay.

However, Alpine have been questioned for the decision to let Hirakawa drive Doohan’s car, rather than the more experienced Pierre Gasly’s.

It comes amid severe pressure on Doohan for his race seat with Franco Colapinto lurking in the shadows as a reserve driver.

Alpine decision 'harsh' on Jack Doohan

Jack Doohan
Jack Doohan

“The talk of the weekend was how Liam Lawson was demoted after two weekends. That might give inspiration to other teams to make decisions,” Naomi Schiff told Sky Sports.

“Jack? We don’t know how many races he’s got to prove himself.

“It’s harsh to come here and pull him out of an FP1 which is so crucial. He’s got to learn the track, learn the characteristics.

“I wonder why they didn’t take Pierre out of the car. It feels harsh.”

Jacques Villeneuve added: “The problem is that he has known, since before the first race, that he probably won’t finish the season.

“He has been put under tremendous pressure by Flavio Briatore, mainly, with Colapinto in the wings.

“He is having to prove that he’s better than Gasly, so they should keep him. When they have told him ‘do a few races then you’ll probably be replaced…’

“You can see it in his driving. It’s not comfortable.

“When a driver is in that situation psychologically, your driving will not be natural and small mistakes will start happening.”

Villeneuve analysed Doohan’s crash in Friday practice.

“Bottoming out happens to every car. You can tell he was very aggressive when he turned in.

“He didn’t have the laps this morning so he went in with a lot of confidence.

“But with the tail wind, maybe his tyres weren’t ready. He got caught out.

“You saw the car pivoted so quickly. He threw the car in, he didn’t massage it into the corner.

“It looked aggressive, a tiny bit too much. It would have been okay in normal conditions. But it looked aggressive. The way it pivoted was surprising.”

Doohan will be back in action for qualifying on Saturday.

At just the third round of the 2025 F1 season, having seen what decision Red Bull made around Lawson, pressure is already ramping up on Doohan to perform.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
36m ago
Franz Tost's astonishing rant at Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap
Franz Tost feels Yuki Tsunoda was always the best option for Red Bull
WSBK News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea makes a final decision on racing at Dutch WorldSBK
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta: “Maybe the most important day of our season…”
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
1h ago
Measures introduced to combat F1 Japanese GP grass fires
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin reveals what Marc Marquez told him about his injury
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2024

More News

F1 News
1h ago
FIA reveal judgement over Lewis Hamilton F1 pit lane queue-jumping
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Liam Lawson: Racing Bulls cars “feels different” to Red Bull
Liam Lawson
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda admits Red Bull F1 car “trickier” to drive than expected
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
F1 News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso offers baffled explanation for Japanese GP practice crash
Fernando Alonso, Aston
MotoGP News
2h ago
Could Marc Marquez be about to trade his last Honda for the newest Ducati?
Marc Marquez