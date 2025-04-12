Lando Norris hits back at Red Bull: They should do a better job than complaining about things

McLaren’s Lando Norris says Red Bull should focus on producing a faster Formula 1 car instead of “complaining” about what other teams are doing.

McLaren’s dominant MCL39 came under scrutiny after a video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) this week, showcased its rear wing flexing under load during the Japanese Grand Prix.

The footage prompted a comment from Red Bull’s star driver Max Verstappen, who said “a lot of people [can] see” the McLaren’s rear wing moving more than usual at Suzuka.

Earlier, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner had suggested that the competitive order could change when the FIA clamps down further on flexi-wings at the Spanish Grand Prix in July, further fueling the off-track rivalry between F1’s two giants.

Now, Norris has come forward to defend McLaren, saying there should be no doubt about the legality of MCL39.

“We're all fully within the rules. We're doing a good job. Red Bull have had plenty of time to do the same thing as us and they're not," Norris was quoted by Reuters.

"It is more that they should do a better job rather than keep complaining about things.

"We respect the FIA doing what they're doing and we're happy that they keep trying to correct things because we don't want anyone outside of those rules, but the last ones didn't affect us.

"I don't know if the new ones will or not but there are plenty of things that Red Bull do that also push the limits just as much. So we can also play that game, but we focus on ourselves rather than complaining about others."

Norris, who leads the drivers’ championship by one point, also dismissed the X video that was reposted by Jos Verstappen.

"How do they know it's the rear wing that's flexing?," he asked. "They don't, it could be the whole car. So people can just come up with what they want but really they have absolutely no idea."