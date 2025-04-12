Yuki Tsunoda frustrated by Red Bull “miscommunication” after “messy” day in Bahrain

"We just have to avoid this situation in the future.”

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Yuki Tsunoda suffered a “messy” opening day at the Bahrain Grand Prix, with his performance in practice being compromised by “miscommunication” with Red Bull.

After an encouraging start to life with his new team in Japan, Tsunoda appeared to take a step back in Bahrain, finishing 18th out of 20 drivers in Friday practice with a lap that was almost seven-tenths down on teammate Max Verstappen.

The 24-year-old is still adjusting to the tricky RB21, while also trying to embed himself with Red Bull after spending more than four seasons with its sister squad Racing Bulls (previously AlphaTauri).

Admitting that FP2 wasn’t his “finest session”, Tsunoda said he needs to work on the operational side with Red Bull to extract more performance from the car.

“A bit of learning, I guess,” he said. “It's a bit different also, the setup across the cars [to] kind of see how the performance looks like. This [gap is] also a little bit [down to]that as well.

“This session was just messy overall, I wasn't able to put it all together. There was also a lot of miscommunication between our side of the garage, on the radio for example.

“That is part of the learning process. It's still the fifth session from when I jumped in [at Red Bull]. It was not obviously the finest session.

“We should make it much smoother [on the] operation side, warm-up, switches and everything. It was pretty messy overall today. We just have to avoid this situation in the future.”

While Verstappen stunned the competition to score an unlikely victory in the Japanese GP last weekend, Red Bull faces a much bigger deficit to benchmark McLaren in Bahrain.

Tsunoda also isn’t too confident about his own chances at the Sakhir venue, saying even getting into the final part of qualifying will be tough for him.

Asked for his thoughts going into Saturday, he said: “I hope it will be better, it has to be better than this.

“I’m sure we are going to change a lot of things. For now, it seems struggling but at the same time, I know a lot [of time] will come from cleaner operations, everything. So I’m still feeling optimistic but it will be hard for now to go to Q3.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
14m ago
Yuki Tsunoda frustrated by Red Bull “miscommunication” after “messy” day in Bahrain
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
WSBK
31m ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
34m ago
Andrea Locatelli “quite happy” with Yamaha WorldSBK performance, targets Assen podium
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
53m ago
Jack Miller explains Qatar crashes: “A bit too greedy, full commitment”
Jack Miller
MotoGP News
55m ago
How to watch 2025 Qatar MotoGP qualifying and sprint race today: Live stream here
Fabio Quartararo

More News

F1 News
55m ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris hits back at Red Bull: They should do a better job than complaining about things
Lando Norris
F1 News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso explains bizarre steering wheel detachment issue in Bahrain F1 practice
Aston Martin
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: FP3 Results
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Mercedes can be “next best” to McLaren in Bahrain GP, reckons George Russell
George Russell, Mercedes