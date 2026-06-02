What was agreed at the second F1 Commission meeting of 2026?

The latest meeting of the F1 Commission was held on Tuesday, where several minor changes were agreed for 2027.

It was the second meeting of the F1 Commission in 2026 and took place at the offices of the FIA in London. The meeting was chaired by FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis and FOM President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

A short statement was released following the conclusion of the 2 June meeting, confirming that tweaks to the 2027 technical and sporting regulations had been agreed, subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).

Increased pre-season testing

Additional F1 pre-season tests were held in 2026

A proposal to increase the number of pre-season test days in 2027 from three to dour days was approved.

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F1 staged a private week of testing in Barcelona before moving to Bahrain for two three-day official pre-season tests ahead of the 2026 season.

This was to enable teams to have more track time to understand their new cars and systems following one of the biggest regulation overhauls in F1 history.

For 2027, it was always planned that F1 would return to its normal three days of pre-season testing.

However, there is appetite for this to be increased to a four-day test - a plan which has been backed by the F1 Commission.

Aero and bodywork changes

It has been announced that “minor changes” to aerodynamic and bodywork components have been made for 2027.

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Exact details of these were not made public by the FIA.

TPC rule tweak

Teams are permitted to test with older F1 cars

A change to the regulations surrounding the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) was also agreed.

This, according to the FIA, “involves limitations on conducting testing at circuits due to hold a race in the subsequent year’s championship”.

Crash.net understands that teams had booked to run in Turkey and Portimao and the FIA wants to limit it.

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