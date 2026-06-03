EXCLUSIVE: Max Verstappen’s quit threat is real but F1 could survive without him, says ex-Red Bull chief

Max Verstappen’s threat to quit Formula 1 should be taken seriously but the series would survive if he did leave, according to former Red Bull chief Richard Hopkins.

During the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, four-time world champion Verstappen renewed his threat to quit F1 at the end of the season if planned changes to the engine regulations for next year are blocked.

Verstappen insisted it is “mentally not doable for me to stay like this” if a proposal that would see the power unit split move from its current near 50-50 between internal combustion and electrical energy to 60-40 did not happen in 2027.

Verstappen's future in F1 remains uncertain

Speaking to Crash.net via BetGoodwin, Hopkins, who served as Red Bull’s head of operations from 2013 to 2015, believes Verstappen’s repeated quit threats are genuine and not a “false promise”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it probably is, to be perfectly honest with you,” Hopkins said. “His recent exploits driving a GT3 car, I think that for him made him realise that this is ‘real racing’, whatever that really means.

“Not quite grassroots, still obviously top-level motorsport, but a very different type of motorsport. Very raw, big V8 engine, and Formula 1 isn’t that today. It's still racing and it's still innovation and technology at the very highest level.

“I think this is real. I don't think it's a false promise. I think the threat is real and if they don't adhere to his demands, I think the likelihood is that he might depart the sport. I think the reason he's doing it is for the sport. He genuinely thinks it's incorrect at the moment and needs changing. And he's using his position, hopefully being a voice for everybody, not just Max Verstappen, I think that's where he's coming from.

“If he doesn't get what he wants, will he carry out the threat? I wouldn't be surprised if he does. It's not like he's still chasing that first win or that first world championship. So there is a bit of a sense of, ‘what do I want to do with the rest of my racing career'?

“Has he done everything he wants to do in Formula 1? No, probably not. I'm sure he's still got aspirations for more wins and more world championships. But if he went to go and do Le Mans and other categories, yeah, why not?”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Verstappen is not a fan of the 2026 engine rules © XPB Images

While Hopkins thinks Verstappen deciding to exit F1 would be a huge loss, he insisted the world championship is “100 percent” bigger than any one driver.

“Look, if the likes of Formula 1, with all the amazing people in Formula 1, the amazing investment in Formula 1, the amazing partners and associations and everything else, the hundreds of millions of people who watch Formula 1 and make Formula 1 what it is, are dependent on one person, we’re in a bit of a worrying position, aren't we?” Hopkins added.

“Max is amazing. He's a sensational driver. Red Bull might not be favourites for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, but you can never underestimate Max Verstappen, can you? And I guess for sure it would be sad if he left, but I think Formula 1's in a decent enough place that it could certainly carry on without him. I think we'll all be fickle about it and go, ‘God, that's a shame. And then the next day we'll just carry on regardless.

“The moment that Formula 1 gets in a position where it's not [bigger than a driver], then we're really worried. Back in the Concorde Agreement and Bernie Ecclestone days, when everybody was wrangling for a bigger slice of the pie, Ferrari didn't believe that they were getting what they deserved to get, being Ferrari, and made multiple threats of leaving the sport.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Clearly, they never did. That was never going to happen and probably Bernie succumbed to their demands. But the sport should never be all about one person or one team. It’s a big industry and it's a very powerful one today. So it would certainly carry on.”

Should Verstappen decide to stay in F1, exactly where his future lies will likely remain a hot topic.

The 28-year-old Dutchman is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but has been repeatedly linked with a move to Mercedes in recent years.

However, Hopkins ultimately thinks Verstappen would be better off staying put.

Would Mercedes drop one of its drivers for Verstappen?

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Where are the choices at the moment? Unfortunately, Kimi Antonelli and George for that matter, are sort of really making that quite challenging. Because who would you take out right now?” Hopkins said.

“So that makes it a very difficult conversation. Max is the best driver on the grid. But is he the best driver on the grid by a long way? I don't think he is. I think the margins are pretty close between drivers these days.

“If I was Toto, I would find it extraordinarily difficult. If the opportunity came along to take Max, what would I do? I think if it was me, I'd stick with what I've got and give Max the problem. You know, to be honest with you, where else would Max go?

“Lewis looks like he might be stuck around for a little bit longer. I don't think Lewis is going to move over for Max, that's for sure. Or if there was a notion that Max was talking to Ferrari, I think Lewis would certainly be digging his heels in. If he had any notion of retiring, he'd probably stay just to keep Max out.

“If Max takes a step back and looks at it pragmatically, for a first year of your own power unit, they can only improve and get better from where they are. I don't think Red Bull's a bad place for him to be. It’s a known quantity.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT