F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve’s racing return suffers abrupt end in lap one crash

Jacques Villeneuve crashed out on his racing return at Barcelona.

Villeneuve works as a pundit for Sky Sports F1
Villeneuve works as a pundit for Sky Sports F1
Add as a preferred source

1997 Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve’s return to racing in the Porsche Supercup ended in a first-lap crash at Barcelona.

Villeneuve announced in May that he would be making a long-awaited return to competitive racing by contesting this year’s Porsche Supercup, which is on the F1 support bill.

The 55-year-old Canadian made his Porsche Supercup debut at Barcelona, with his car sporting the same iconic livery as he used for his helmet designs.

Villeneuve was caught up in a lap one crash
Villeneuve was caught up in a lap one crash

But Villeneuve’s racing return ended in abrupt fashion after he got caught up in opening lap chaos at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday.

Having qualified 23rd out of 28 cars on the grid in his No.911 Porsche, Villeneuve was involved in a collision at Turn 10 on the first lap.

Villeneuve was blindsided and had nowhere to go as he crashed into a car that had stopped sideways at Turn 10 after spinning on its own. The incident caused Villeneuve to lose his front-right wheel and forced him into retirement.

Villeneuve skipped the 2026 season-opening Monaco round and it is not clear whether he will return as a guest driver for the next race in Austria.

The Indy500 winner and CART champion has tried his hand at NASCAR, V8 Supercars, FIA World Rallycross, Stock Cars, Formula E and several GT championships over the years.

Villeneuve racing in Barcelona (image: Porsche)
Villeneuve racing in Barcelona (image: Porsche)

When he is not racing, Villeneuve works as a guest analyst for Sky Sports F1. He is also an ambassador for the Williams F1 team, with whom he won the 1997 world championship.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 in Barcelona, Villeneuve likened championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s “luck of champions” to that of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

“Kimi has the luck of champions. If you remember the [Michael] Schumacher days, he would go off at every race but somehow in the only area where it was OK to go off and it would be OK," he claimed.

"That's happened to Kimi a lot this year. In Miami, he cut the first chicane, but Verstappen spun and he kept his spot. He's got that momentum going and when you have that belief, you keep on winning."

F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve’s racing return suffers abrupt end in lap one crash
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
George Russell hails “back to basics” F1 reset after taking Barcelona GP pole
17h ago
Russell in Barcelona
F1 News
How Hamilton overruled Ferrari to score maiden F1 front row in red
18h ago
Hamilton in Barcelona
F1 Results
2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
19h ago
Hamilton in Barcelona
F1 News
Alpine F1 penalty fallout continues as rival backs McLaren-Red Bull appeal
22h ago
Gasly in Barcelona
F1 Results
2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
22h ago
Gasly in Barcelona
F1 News
Russell fastest in final Barcelona practice, Antonelli frustrated
23h ago
George Russell, Mercedes

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox