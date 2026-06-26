FIRST LOOK: McLaren’s ‘experimental’ rear wing breaks cover at F1 Austrian GP

McLaren's new rear wing design has been spotted in the F1 paddock at the Austrian Grand Prix.

McLaren's 'experimental' rear wing (image: Adam Cooper)
McLaren's 'experimental' rear wing (image: Adam Cooper)
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McLaren’s “experimental rear wing” has broken cover in the Formula 1 paddock at the Austrian Grand Prix. 

Ahead of this weekend’s race, McLaren confirmed it would be debuting its own version of the so-called ‘upside-down’ or ‘Macarena’ rear wing that was first pioneered by Ferrari

Among the latest upgrades for the MCL40 is the revised rear wing that will be trialled by reigning world champion Lando Norris during Friday’s two practice sessions. 

McLaren's 'experimental' rear wing (image: Adam Cooper)
McLaren's 'experimental' rear wing (image: Adam Cooper)
McLaren's 'experimental' rear wing (image: Adam Cooper)
McLaren's 'experimental' rear wing (image: Adam Cooper)

It is not yet race-ready and McLaren will revert to a previous specification for the remainder of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend at the Red Bull Ring. 

Ferrari first grabbed attention when it debuted the novel innovation during pre-season testing in Bahrain, before it made its first appearance during a race weekend during a test in practice in China. 

The Maranello squad raced the unique rear wing for the first time at the Miami Grand Prix, where Red Bull also debuted its own - much larger - version. 

McLaren is the latest team to follow suit, and the new rear wing design was spotted for the first time in the Spielberg pit lane ahead of opening practice on Friday. 

Explaining McLaren’s plan for the rear wing, Oscar Piastri said on Thursday: “We won’t race it. I believe it’s on Lando [Norris’] car tomorrow. It’s to test out; it’s not ready to race at the moment.

“Obviously we’ve seen some of the creative solutions [from rival teams], and they don’t come without their challenges, clearly. It won’t be raced, but useful to try it out.” 

McLaren is yet to win a race so far in 2026 and has endured a tough start to its double title defence this year. 

McLaren's "experimental rear wing"
McLaren's "experimental rear wing"

“It's just a test wing, so I don't even think we're going to be racing it this weekend, honestly. We’re testing to make sure it actually works. So, fingers crossed,” Norris said. 

“I'm just happy that we're pushing hard to try and bring developments to the car. If it works perfectly, honestly, I just don't think we're going to be racing this weekend. 

“We have to iron it out. We have to try and make sure that it works, and maybe in a couple of races, we can introduce it properly. So it's just a good job by the team to try and push forward as quickly as possible. 

“It's not an easy project, takes time to figure out such a complicated wing like this, but it's cool, it's innovative, it's nice to see. 

“It was, I think, pretty cool to see Ferrari have it at the beginning of the year, and it's amazing that someone who understands the rules and regulations and understands the wording, how you kind of work around these areas.

“And I think that's something that makes F1 very special, is how people can create these kinds of concepts. I wish we had it three months ago already. So this is where I say we're three months behind on developments, and this is included in that. 

“So it's a test project, that's it for this weekend, and hopefully in a few weeks we can introduce it again.”

FIRST LOOK: McLaren’s ‘experimental’ rear wing breaks cover at F1 Austrian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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McLaren's 'experimental' rear wing (image: Adam Cooper)