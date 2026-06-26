Mercedes forced to alter controversial diffuser after rival F1 team scrutiny

Mercedes has been forced to change its diffuser after F1 rivals questioned the design.

Rear-end of the Mercedes W17 (image: Adam Cooper)
Rear-end of the Mercedes W17 (image: Adam Cooper)
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Mercedes has been forced to tweak its diffuser ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix after rival F1 teams questioned the legality of the design. 

As part of its first major upgrade package of the 2026 season that was introduced at the Canadian Grand Prix, Mercedes debuted a unique diffuser solution that featured serrated edges resembling spike-like teeth. 

By extending the diffuser, Mercedes was able to boost its effect and gain additional performance. 

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The design caught the attention of the Silver Arrows’ rivals, prompting Ferrari to seek clarification from F1’s governing body the FIA and ask whether it would be permitted to produce its own version of the design. 

After Ferrari was denied this opportunity, the FIA issued a technical directive following the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix that comes into effect from this weekend’s eighth round of the season in Austria. 

Mercedes has reacted to the effective ban by making adjustments to its diffuser, which was no longer seen carrying the serrated profiles at the Red Bull Ring. 

This has been viewed as being a political victory for Ferrari, with some reports suggesting it could impact Mercedes’ current competitive advantage over the rest of the field. 

Crash.net understands Mercedes considers the matter to have been overplayed by rivals and that the potential performance benefit is thought to be minimal. 

Nevertheless, it marks a classic example of F1’s latest political battleground as rivals seek to gain any advantage possible - both on and off the track. 

The battle at the front is heating up
The battle at the front is heating up

Mercedes may well downplay the matter, but for Ferrari and co, this is a small win in a season that could be defined by fine margins as the development battle heats up. 

Mercedes is not the only team to be affected by the technical directive, with Racing Bulls also asked to make modifications to its diffuser. 

Mercedes is leading the way in both world championships, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli 41 points clear of Lewis Hamilton, with George Russell a further nine points back. 

In the constructors' championship, Mercedes holds a 75-point advantage over second-placed Ferrari. 

In this article

Mercedes forced to alter controversial diffuser after rival F1 team scrutiny
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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