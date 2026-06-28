Why Max Verstappen "started laughing" when driving Silverstone on Red Bull's F1 simulator

Max Verstappen says he “started laughing” while driving the Silverstone circuit on Red Bull’s Formula 1 simulator due to the energy management struggles he encountered.

Four-time world champion Verstappen, who has been the biggest critic of the need for energy management with the new engine regulations introduced for the 2026 season, has raised concerns that next weekend’s British Grand Prix could be the worst track so far this year for battery depletion.

Having clinched his best result of the season with a strong drive to second place in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen was quizzed on whether Red Bull’s improved performance means it can now be competitive everywhere.

Verstappen secured his best result of 2026 with P2

When asked to rate Red Bull’s chances at next weekend’s British Grand Prix around the high-speed Silverstone track, Verstappen replied: “Let’s take it race by race.

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"Silverstone I mean, I love the track, but yeah, I did a few laps on the simulator, I just started laughing. It felt like a different track to be honest. You barely have battery around the lap, it’s just constantly flat.

“So it's going to feel very different compared to what we are used to around Silverstone because of the layout of the track. Here, you have long straights, then big breaking zones, so you can charge the battery.

“There, you have long straights, but then a fast corner, for example, so you can't really charge the battery. So then in the next straight, you don't have a lot to spend. It's going to be a tough one.”

Red Bull was boosted by a seven-part upgrade package introduced for its home race in Spielberg, which ultimately enabled Verstappen to fight for victory for the first time this season.

Hamilton and Verstappen had an epic battle

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“I think what was satisfying is that this was the first time I felt like actually I could fight for the win,” the 28-year-old Dutchman explained.

“I do think that the first half of the the race, we were more competitive because for whatever reason on the second half something felt off on the rear of the car where everything was just extremely difficult, from bumps, kerbs, traction, it was just completely gone.

“So that's something that we need to understand again, what went wrong there. But the first half, I felt really good. I was closing the gap. The battles that I had with Lewis, it was cool, but it made us of course lose quite a bit of time.

“Every time catching up, but then in the middle of the second stint, something happened with the car in the rear axle which made me lose pace and that just stayed there until the end. So, that's a bit of a shame, but still to be that close to a win, I think is a great effort from the team.

“They have worked really hard to get these upgrades on the car here, and this is the first time I think in the race where I felt like really competitive and I could push a bit more, so that that is definitely the positive I think of of this weekend.”

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Asked where the RB22 felt better, Verstappen replied: “Just a bit more grip and goes a bit more faster around the corner.”