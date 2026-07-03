F1 2026 British Grand Prix: Full starting grid for the Silverstone sprint

This is the full starting grid for the F1 British Grand Prix sprint race.

Lewis Hamilton produced a stunning lap to snatch pole position for the British Grand Prix sprint race away from Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The seven-time world champion and current F1 championship leader will share the front row of the grid after being separated by just 0.011 seconds in a thrilling conclusion to sprint qualifying at Silverstone.

Max Verstappen lines up from third for Red Bull, and is joined on the second row of the grid by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

George Russell will go from fifth, with fellow Brit and reigning world champion Lando Norris alongside him on row three.

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The rest of the top-10 is made up by Oscar Piastri's McLaren, Isack Hadjar's Red Bull, and the Racing Bulls pair of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

The 17-lap sprint race takes place at 12:00 on Saturday, with eight points up for grabs for the victor, and points handed out for the top eight finishers.

2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Starting Grid for Sprint Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 17 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 18 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 21 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team