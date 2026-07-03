F1 2026 British Grand Prix: Full starting grid for the Silverstone sprint

The full starting grid for the F1 British Grand Prix sprint, following sprint qualifying at Silverstone.

Hamilton is presented with the sprint pole trophy
Hamilton is presented with the sprint pole trophy
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This is the full starting grid for the F1 British Grand Prix sprint race. 

Lewis Hamilton produced a stunning lap to snatch pole position for the British Grand Prix sprint race away from Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The seven-time world champion and current F1 championship leader will share the front row of the grid after being separated by just 0.011 seconds in a thrilling conclusion to sprint qualifying at Silverstone. 

Max Verstappen lines up from third for Red Bull, and is joined on the second row of the grid by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. 

George Russell will go from fifth, with fellow Brit and reigning world champion Lando Norris alongside him on row three. 

The rest of the top-10 is made up by Oscar Piastri's McLaren, Isack Hadjar's Red Bull, and the Racing Bulls pair of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad. 

The 17-lap sprint race takes place at 12:00 on Saturday, with eight points up for grabs for the victor, and points handed out for the top eight finishers. 

2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Starting Grid for Sprint
Pos Driver Nat.Team 
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
13Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
17Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
18Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
21Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
F1 2026 British Grand Prix: Full starting grid for the Silverstone sprint
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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