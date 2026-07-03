F1 2026 British Grand Prix: Full starting grid for the Silverstone sprint
The full starting grid for the F1 British Grand Prix sprint, following sprint qualifying at Silverstone.
This is the full starting grid for the F1 British Grand Prix sprint race.
Lewis Hamilton produced a stunning lap to snatch pole position for the British Grand Prix sprint race away from Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
The seven-time world champion and current F1 championship leader will share the front row of the grid after being separated by just 0.011 seconds in a thrilling conclusion to sprint qualifying at Silverstone.
Max Verstappen lines up from third for Red Bull, and is joined on the second row of the grid by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
George Russell will go from fifth, with fellow Brit and reigning world champion Lando Norris alongside him on row three.
The rest of the top-10 is made up by Oscar Piastri's McLaren, Isack Hadjar's Red Bull, and the Racing Bulls pair of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.
The 17-lap sprint race takes place at 12:00 on Saturday, with eight points up for grabs for the victor, and points handed out for the top eight finishers.
|2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Starting Grid for Sprint
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team