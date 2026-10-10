F1 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying delayed after rain disrupted proceedings

The qualifying session for the Singapore Grand Prix has been delayed after the earlier delays to the sprint race

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

The start of the qualifying session for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix has been officially delayed.

Originally, the session was supposed to start at 21:00 Local Time (2:00pm BST), but due to the delays to the sprint race, this time has been pushed back.

Qualifying will now begin at 21:30 Local Time (2:30pm BST), which gives the team enough time to sort their cars after a chaotic sprint race.

The weather conditions were what caused the initial delays at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as heavy rain began to fall minutes before the sprint race was due to start. Which saw the sprint race delayed from 10am BST to 10:30am BST.

George Russell
George Russell

As previously mentioned, the sprint race was chaotic, with the Singapore GP sprint race setting a new record for drivers retiring from a sprint race since its introduction.

Nine drivers failed to finish the sprint race on Saturday. Multiple collisions occurred during the race, including a controversial collision between the McLaren drivers on the final lap.

However, if the teams are able to sort their cars for the qualifying session, the drivers will have a chance to improve their grid position for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

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