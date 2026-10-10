Blunt Lando Norris defends Oscar Piastri overtake attempt as he faces crash investigation

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided in the sprint race at the Singapore GP, yet the reigning champion insists the move was on

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
© XPB Images

After lengthy delays before the F1 sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix, McLaren were on for a decent finish at the Marina Bay Circuit.

However, on the final lap of the race, Lando Norris collided with his teammate, Oscar Piastri, at Turn 5, whilst the duo were running in fourth and fifth, with Piastri in the lead car.

After the incident, Norris was able to get going again and crossed the line in eighth place, securing one point for the team. The British driver is now under investigation by the FIA and will have to report to the stewards before qualifying.

But on the other side of the garage, Piastri was not able to finish the sprint race and was one of the nine drivers who failed to finish the 20-lap sprint.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
© XPB Images

Immediately after the race, the reigning F1 world champion was asked about his point of view on the collision.

“I'd rather just go back and review it,” Norris told Sky Sports.

When asked if the move was on, Norris said, “It was… I apologize to them that one of the cars is out, but like I said, the rest of it we'll go review." 

On the other side of the incident, Piastri, who was leading his teammate, ended up with nothing to show from the sprint race.

The Australian driver had not seen the incident again when he spoke to the media, and was more interested in the amount of work that the team would have to do before the Grand Prix qualifying session.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
© XPB Images

“I've not seen it properly. I mean, from where I sit, it's fourth and fifth for a sprint race, so not that bothered either way,” Piastri admitted. 

“Just obviously it's a lot of work now for the team to get both cars fixed, so, just a shame for the team.”

Due to the delays caused by the weather conditions ahead of the sprint race, there are further delays to the qualifying session later in the day.

These delays will give McLaren time to get Norris and Piastri’s cars ready for the chance to get decent grid slots for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Tags:

F1
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
McLaren

Related Articles

F1 News
Max Verstappen beats George Russell in old Mercedes to Singapore GP sprint pole
Max Verstappen celebrates taking sprint pole in Singapore
F1 News
George Russell fastest from Charles Leclerc in sole Singapore practice
George Russell
F1 News
Lando Norris hopeful McLaren has found fix for mystery car speed loss
Norris hopes McLaren has fixed a car issue that has hampered him in recent races
F1 News
When is Max Verstappen’s engineer leaving Red Bull? Zak Brown hints it could be sooner than expected
Verstappen and Lambiase have forged one of F1's most successful pairings
F1 News
Andrea Stella admits ‘incorrect judgment’ ruined McLaren's Bahrain GP
Andrea Stella
F1 News
Norris learns fate after investigation into safety car near-miss
Lando Norris avoided a penalty

Latest News

F1 News
Kim Kardashian makes surprise F1 Singapore GP appearance to cheer on Lewis Hamilton
4m ago
Kim Kardashian has attended two F1 races this season
F1 News
Martin Brundle delivers verdict on McLaren's Singapore GP clash
30m ago
The two McLarens collided on the last lap of the sprint race
F1 News
Max Verstappen slates F1 for holding sprint races “where you can’t pass”
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
F1 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying delayed after rain disrupted proceedings
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Blunt Lando Norris defends Oscar Piastri overtake attempt as he faces crash investigation
1h ago
Lando Norris

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton to win chaotic Singapore sprint
2h ago
Verstappen beat his old F1 rival Hamilton to win the sprint
F1 News
George Russell crashes out of lead of Singapore GP sprint
3h ago
George Russell crashes out in Singapore
F1 News
Martin Brundle brands F1 glitches in Singapore sprint qualifying “embarrassing”
4h ago
Martin Brundle felt Lando Norris was "robbed" of victory in Madrid
F1 News
F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix sprint race starting grid
4h ago
It was the 11th sprint pole of Verstappen's career
F1 News
F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Start time and full weekend schedule
5h ago
F1 heads to Singapore for the next round of the season