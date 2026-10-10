New F1 championship standings after the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race
Updated F1 championship results after the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race.
Max Verstappen claimed his 14th Formula 1 sprint race victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver beat his arch F1 rival Lewis Hamilton to the win in a dramatic and damp 20-lap race as Singapore hosted the sprint format for the first time ever. Verstappen has subsequently leapfrogged reigning world champion Lando Norris into fifth in the drivers’ standings.
But the big story in terms of the championship permutations came as George Russell crashed out of the lead on the second lap. In doing so, the Briton threw away eight championship points and an opportunity to reduce his deficit to Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
With Antonelli going on to claim five points in fourth place following a last-lap collision between the McLaren duo, the 20-year-old Italian has further extended his grip on the 2026 world title to 89 points heading into Sunday’s grand prix.
Hamilton has closed to within 15 points of second-place Russell in the championship standings, and pulled 24 points clear of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Meanwhile, in the constructors’ championship, Red Bull has further cut the gap to third-placed McLaren, reducing its deficit to the reigning world champions down to just 11 points.
F1 2026 drivers’ standings
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|325
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|236
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|221
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|197
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1
|196
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|189
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|128
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|96
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|69
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|41
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|38
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|27
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|23
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|10
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|9
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|7
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|1
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
|23
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
F1 2026 constructors’ standings
|2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|11
|561
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2
|418
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|317
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1
|306
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|94
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|68
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|30
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|19
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|12
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0