New F1 championship standings after the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race

Max Verstappen claimed his 14th Formula 1 sprint race victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver beat his arch F1 rival Lewis Hamilton to the win in a dramatic and damp 20-lap race as Singapore hosted the sprint format for the first time ever. Verstappen has subsequently leapfrogged reigning world champion Lando Norris into fifth in the drivers’ standings.

But the big story in terms of the championship permutations came as George Russell crashed out of the lead on the second lap. In doing so, the Briton threw away eight championship points and an opportunity to reduce his deficit to Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

With Antonelli going on to claim five points in fourth place following a last-lap collision between the McLaren duo, the 20-year-old Italian has further extended his grip on the 2026 world title to 89 points heading into Sunday’s grand prix.

George Russell crashes out in Singapore

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Hamilton has closed to within 15 points of second-place Russell in the championship standings, and pulled 24 points clear of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

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Meanwhile, in the constructors’ championship, Red Bull has further cut the gap to third-placed McLaren, reducing its deficit to the reigning world champions down to just 11 points.

F1 2026 drivers’ standings

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 325 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 236 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 221 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 197 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 196 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 189 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 128 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 96 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 69 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 41 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 38 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 27 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 23 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 10 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 9 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 7 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 7 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 7 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 20 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 1 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 0 23 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 0

F1 2026 constructors’ standings

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 11 561 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 2 418 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 317 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 306 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 94 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 68 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 0 30 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 19 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 12 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 7 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0 0