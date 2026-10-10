New F1 championship standings after the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race

Updated F1 championship results after the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race.

Max Verstappen celebrates his sprint race win in Singapore
Max Verstappen celebrates his sprint race win in Singapore

Max Verstappen claimed his 14th Formula 1 sprint race victory at the Singapore Grand Prix. 

The Red Bull driver beat his arch F1 rival Lewis Hamilton to the win in a dramatic and damp 20-lap race as Singapore hosted the sprint format for the first time ever. Verstappen has subsequently leapfrogged reigning world champion Lando Norris into fifth in the drivers’ standings. 

But the big story in terms of the championship permutations came as George Russell crashed out of the lead on the second lap. In doing so, the Briton threw away eight championship points and an opportunity to reduce his deficit to Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli. 

With Antonelli going on to claim five points in fourth place following a last-lap collision between the McLaren duo, the 20-year-old Italian has further extended his grip on the 2026 world title to 89 points heading into Sunday’s grand prix. 

George Russell crashes out in Singapore
George Russell crashes out in Singapore

Hamilton has closed to within 15 points of second-place Russell in the championship standings, and pulled 24 points clear of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc. 

Meanwhile, in the constructors’ championship, Red Bull has further cut the gap to third-placed McLaren, reducing its deficit to the reigning world champions down to just 11 points. 

F1 2026 drivers’ standings 

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team8325
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3236
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1221
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1197
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1196
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team2189
7Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0128
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing096
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team069
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team041
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team038
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team027
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team023
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team010
15Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team09
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team07
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team07
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team07
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
20Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team01
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team00
23Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team00

F1 2026 constructors’ standings 

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team WinsPoints
1Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team11561
2Scuderia Ferrari HP2418
3McLaren Mastercard F1 Team2317
4Oracle Red Bull Racing1306
5Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team094
6BWT Alpine F1 Team068
7TGR Haas F1 Team030
8Audi Revolut F1 Team019
9Atlassian Williams F1 Team012
10Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team07
11Cadillac F1 Team00

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New F1 championship standings after the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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