F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full sprint race results

Full results from the sprint race at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
© XPB Images

Max Verstappen dominated proceedings in what was a chaotic first-ever sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix, as the Red Bull driver converted his pole position to victory.

The Dutch driver lost the lead of the race at the start, as George Russell powered past him. However, at the end of the first lap, Russell crashed out of the proceedings, meaning Verstappen inherited the lead.

The podium was completed by the Ferrari drivers as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crossed the line in second and third places.

Mercedes only had one car that reached the chequered flag, as Kimi Antonelli crossed the line in fourth place, after starting from seventh.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
© XPB Images

Liam Lawson secured a top-five finish for Racing Bulls as he finished in fifth place, with Oliver Bearman in sixth place, and Nico Hulkenberg in seventh.

McLaren looked set for a fourth and fifth finish, but after contact on the final lap between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, only Norris finished as he picked up a point in eighth place.

2026 Singapore Grand Prix sprint race results

2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Sprint Race results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Laps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing20 Laps
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP2.5s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP16.8s
4Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team17.2s
5Liam LawsonNZDRacing Bulls20.6s
6Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team24.3s
7Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team27.5s
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team28.2s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team36.2s
10Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team37.6s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team50.4s
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team52.4s
13Arvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls55.7s
DNFOscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team 
DNFAlex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team 
DNFGabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team 
DNFValtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team 
DNFFranco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team 
DNFIsack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing 
DNFGeorge RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 
DNFSergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team 
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team 

Tags:

F1
Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc
Red Bull
Ferrari

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