F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full sprint race results

Max Verstappen dominated proceedings in what was a chaotic first-ever sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix, as the Red Bull driver converted his pole position to victory.

The Dutch driver lost the lead of the race at the start, as George Russell powered past him. However, at the end of the first lap, Russell crashed out of the proceedings, meaning Verstappen inherited the lead.

The podium was completed by the Ferrari drivers as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crossed the line in second and third places.

Mercedes only had one car that reached the chequered flag, as Kimi Antonelli crossed the line in fourth place, after starting from seventh.

Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

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Liam Lawson secured a top-five finish for Racing Bulls as he finished in fifth place, with Oliver Bearman in sixth place, and Nico Hulkenberg in seventh.

McLaren looked set for a fourth and fifth finish, but after contact on the final lap between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, only Norris finished as he picked up a point in eighth place.

2026 Singapore Grand Prix sprint race results

2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Sprint Race results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 20 Laps 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 2.5s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 16.8s 4 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 17.2s 5 Liam Lawson NZD Racing Bulls 20.6s 6 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 24.3s 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 27.5s 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 28.2s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 36.2s 10 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 37.6s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 50.4s 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 52.4s 13 Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls 55.7s DNF Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team DNF Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team DNF Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team DNF Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team DNF Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team DNF Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing DNF George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team DNF Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team