F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full sprint race results
Full results from the sprint race at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen dominated proceedings in what was a chaotic first-ever sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix, as the Red Bull driver converted his pole position to victory.
The Dutch driver lost the lead of the race at the start, as George Russell powered past him. However, at the end of the first lap, Russell crashed out of the proceedings, meaning Verstappen inherited the lead.
The podium was completed by the Ferrari drivers as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crossed the line in second and third places.
Mercedes only had one car that reached the chequered flag, as Kimi Antonelli crossed the line in fourth place, after starting from seventh.
Liam Lawson secured a top-five finish for Racing Bulls as he finished in fifth place, with Oliver Bearman in sixth place, and Nico Hulkenberg in seventh.
McLaren looked set for a fourth and fifth finish, but after contact on the final lap between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, only Norris finished as he picked up a point in eighth place.
2026 Singapore Grand Prix sprint race results
|2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Sprint Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|20 Laps
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2.5s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|16.8s
|4
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|17.2s
|5
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Racing Bulls
|20.6s
|6
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|24.3s
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|27.5s
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|28.2s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|36.2s
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|37.6s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|50.4s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|52.4s
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls
|55.7s
|DNF
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|DNF
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|DNF
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|DNF
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|DNF
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|DNF
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team