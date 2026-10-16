LIVE: Max Verstappen's GT World Challenge debut - Watch practice and qualifying

Watch Max Verstappen make his debut at the GT World Challenge Europe finale. Practice and qualifying is on Friday

It will be Verstappen's first GT3 outing since competing at the Nürburgring 24 Hours
It will be Verstappen's first GT3 outing since competing at the Nürburgring 24 Hours

Max Verstappen makes his debut in the GT World Challenge Europe finale at Portimao this weekend, with practice and qualifying coming up today. 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has upped his involvement in GT racing this year, following his debut at the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

The Dutchman’s Team Verstappen outfit already competes in the GT World Challenge with Mercedes machinery.

The GTWCE finale clashes with the rescheduled penultimate round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, taking place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

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Two Team Verstappen drivers, Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella - who the Dutchman raced with at the Nurburgring 24 - will race in the WEC that weekend instead of GTWCE due to their Hypercar commitments.

Verstappen will partner Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat in the No.3 Team Verstappen Mercedes. 

GT World Challenge Europe Portimao schedule - Friday

After FP1, Verstappen and the No.3 car was 20th, but just 0.4s off the best pace. 

FP2 - 12:45pm - 2:15pm BST

Qualifying - 5:55pm - 7:05pm BST

Watch: Max Verstappen onboard at GTWCE Portimao

A full onboard live stream of Verstappen's GTWCE debut is available below.

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Verstappen's other GT racing exploits in 2026

Verstappen made his GT racing debut last year at the NLS Nurburgring events as he began working his way towards his 24 Hours of Nurburgring debut in 2026. 

Winning at the NLS, Verstappen's hopes of a win at the 24 Hours were dashed due to car damage forcing a lengthy pitstop. 

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Max Verstappen
LIVE: Max Verstappen's GT World Challenge debut - Watch practice and qualifying
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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