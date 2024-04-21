Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach: Full Results
Scott Dixon pulls off a fuel-saving masterclass and comes away with the race win.
Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Grand Prix of Long Beach - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-0.979
|3
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-1.766
|4
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|-3.973
|5
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-4.376
|6
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|-15.763
|7
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-16.178
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|-18.043
|9
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|-18.815
|10
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-32.091
|11
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-33.44
|12
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-40.82
|13
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-42.001
|14
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpemter Racing
|Chevrolet
|-44.432
|15
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|-51.315
|16
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-52.996
|17
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-62.519
|18
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|-65.589
|19
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-1
|20
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|-1
|21
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1
|22
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|-1
|23
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-1
|24
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-1
|25
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|-2
|DNF
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was the second points-scoring race of the IndyCar 2024 series. A month after the $1 Million Challenge IndyCar returned to California on the streets of Long Beach where Scott Dixon came away with victory.
The podium was rounded out with Colton Herta in second place and Alex Palou in third. The top five were completed by Josef Newgarden and Marcus Ericsson.
With Will Power, Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi making up the remaining drivers inside the top ten.
The early laps of the race were dominated by Will Power as he grabbed an early lead over the other drivers and had a comfortable gap of five seconds over the rest of the field after ten laps.
The first caution of the race was thrown on lap 15 as Christian Rasmussen found his way into the wall. This crash also caused damage to Jack Harvey.
Power lost the lead on the restart with the Championship leader ahead of this race, Josef Newgarden, taking the lead of the race.
After a stop for Newgarden, it was Scott Dixon who got the lead from Power. However, the race began to settle down with fuel and tyre saving occurring.
After Dixon and Power took to the pits for last time Newgarden, Herta and Palou took to the lead of the race around the streets of Long Beach.
Newgarden, Herta and Palou came into the pits for the final time giving Dixon back the lead. Behind Dixon was Newgarden only 2.5 seconds behind.