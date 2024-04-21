Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach: Full Results

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Grand Prix of Long Beach - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda -0.979 3 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -1.766 4 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet -3.973 5 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda -4.376 6 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet -15.763 7 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda -16.178 8 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet -18.043 9 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda -18.815 10 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -32.091 11 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -33.44 12 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -40.82 13 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -42.001 14 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpemter Racing Chevrolet -44.432 15 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet -51.315 16 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -52.996 17 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -62.519 18 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet -65.589 19 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -1 20 Nolan Siegel USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda -1 21 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet -1 22 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda -1 23 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -1 24 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -1 25 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda -2 DNF Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet DNF Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was the second points-scoring race of the IndyCar 2024 series. A month after the $1 Million Challenge IndyCar returned to California on the streets of Long Beach where Scott Dixon came away with victory.

The podium was rounded out with Colton Herta in second place and Alex Palou in third. The top five were completed by Josef Newgarden and Marcus Ericsson.

With Will Power, Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi making up the remaining drivers inside the top ten.

The early laps of the race were dominated by Will Power as he grabbed an early lead over the other drivers and had a comfortable gap of five seconds over the rest of the field after ten laps.

The first caution of the race was thrown on lap 15 as Christian Rasmussen found his way into the wall. This crash also caused damage to Jack Harvey.

Power lost the lead on the restart with the Championship leader ahead of this race, Josef Newgarden, taking the lead of the race.

After a stop for Newgarden, it was Scott Dixon who got the lead from Power. However, the race began to settle down with fuel and tyre saving occurring.

After Dixon and Power took to the pits for last time Newgarden, Herta and Palou took to the lead of the race around the streets of Long Beach.

Newgarden, Herta and Palou came into the pits for the final time giving Dixon back the lead. Behind Dixon was Newgarden only 2.5 seconds behind.