Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach: Full Results

Scott Dixon pulls off a fuel-saving masterclass and comes away with the race win.

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Grand Prix of Long Beach - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda 
2Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda-0.979
3Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda-1.766
4Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet-3.973
5Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda-4.376
6Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet-15.763
7Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda-16.178
8Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet-18.043
9Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda-18.815
10Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet-32.091
11Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet-33.44
12Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda-40.82
13Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda-42.001
14Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpemter RacingChevrolet-44.432
15Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet-51.315
16Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet-52.996
17Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-62.519
18Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet-65.589
19Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda-1
20Nolan SiegelUSADale Coyne RacingHonda-1
21Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet-1
22Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda-1
23Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-1
24Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-1
25Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda-2
DNFScott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet 
DNFChristian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet 

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was the second points-scoring race of the IndyCar 2024 series. A month after the $1 Million Challenge IndyCar returned to California on the streets of Long Beach where Scott Dixon came away with victory.

The podium was rounded out with Colton Herta in second place and Alex Palou in third. The top five were completed by Josef Newgarden and Marcus Ericsson.

With Will Power, Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi making up the remaining drivers inside the top ten.

The early laps of the race were dominated by Will Power as he grabbed an early lead over the other drivers and had a comfortable gap of five seconds over the rest of the field after ten laps.

The first caution of the race was thrown on lap 15 as Christian Rasmussen found his way into the wall. This crash also caused damage to Jack Harvey.

Power lost the lead on the restart with the Championship leader ahead of this race, Josef Newgarden, taking the lead of the race.

After a stop for Newgarden, it was Scott Dixon who got the lead from Power. However, the race began to settle down with fuel and tyre saving occurring.

After Dixon and Power took to the pits for last time Newgarden, Herta and Palou took to the lead of the race around the streets of Long Beach.

Newgarden, Herta and Palou came into the pits for the final time giving Dixon back the lead. Behind Dixon was Newgarden only 2.5 seconds behind.

