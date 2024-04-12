2024 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, COTA - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2024 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix (round 3) in Texas, where Fermin Aldeguer bounced back with a new lap record.
|2024 Moto2 COTA - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|2m 08.359s
|2
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.282s
|3
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.370
|4
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.424s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.506s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.535s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.647s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.685s
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.708s
|10
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.768s
|11
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+0.773s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.812s
|13
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+0.849s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.904s
|15
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.927s
|16
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.010s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.146s
|18
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+1.176s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.210s
|20
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.262s
|21
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.350s
|22
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.352s
|23
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.353s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.978s
|25
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+2.042s
|26
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+2.117s
|27
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.589s
|28
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.792s
|29
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+3.532s
Fermin Aldeguer needed a comeback after an off the pace free practice, and the Speed Up rider achieved just that - firing out a new lap record to lead the way after the second practice session as the Moto2 class prepared for the Americas Grand Prix.
The morining session, free practice, was dominated by a battle to top the timesheets between a resurgent Ai Ogura and home hero Joe Roberts, with the MT Helmets - MSI rider just edging out the American, who completed all of his laps solo.
Alonso Lopez was again solid on the Speed Up, with another rider kickstarting their season late as Celestino Vietti popped up in fourth under the chequered flag.
Jake Dixon was back in action after sitting out Portimao, allowing more time to recover from his Qatar crash. His unease in the pits did not translate to issues on track, as he put aside the disappointment of having his best lap cancelled to come back for sixth.
A pre-season favourite for the 2024 Moto2 title, Fermin Aldeguer didn’t feature highly, and seemed to be searching for a better setting, which saw him place down in 17th.
P1 was a different story. The #54 found a way back to his best in the first officially timed session of the weekend. Aldeguer lowered his lap when it mattered to set and then chip away at a new lap record, settling at 2m 08.359s, taking the record from Cameron Beaubier, who set the old record with his pole time two years ago.
It was another strong showing for the Boscocuro riders with MT Helmets - MSI rider Sergio Garcia coming closest to the Speed Up man, finishing 0.282s behind as he honed his own lap to sit second overnight.
Dennis Foggia was working in tandem with his Italtrans team mate Diogo Moreira, with both benefitting - The Italian cracked the top three, while Moreira was the best of the rookies, only slipping to 16th in the closing moments of the afternoon session.
Jake Dixon was unhappy with a setting and returned to the pits - arriving back on track to get his lap cancelled again, this time by falls - first for Aron Canet (10th), then Albert Arenas, losing his best time along with Joe Roberts and Ai Ogura.
That left the Aspar rider fifth behind Marcos Ramirez.
Aldeguer’s comeback record time was the headline performance, but not only turnaround of P1 - Barry Baltus also changed his fortunes to move from 23rd in free practice to sixth at the final Moto2 chequered flag of the day.
Manuel Gonzalez crashed in the second session, which saw him drop to 15th.
After their earlier success Ogura went on to finish Friday ninth, with Roberts 14th.
Ayumu Sasaki was absent - the Japanese rider was not passed fit to ride in Austin following a double arm pump surgery. The Japanese rider is not replaced at the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team and is hopeful of a return in Jerez.
|2024 Moto2 COTA - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|2m 09.218s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.061s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.141s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.413s
|5
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.505s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMotoo Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.549s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.738s
|8
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.786s
|9
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.844s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.882s
|11
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+0.897s
|12
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMotoo Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.936s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.966s
|14
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.992s
|15
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.101s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.129s
|17
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+1.188s
|18
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.292s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.383s
|20
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.643s
|21
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.748s
|22
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.751s
|23
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+2.132s
|24
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+2.288s
|25
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+2.349s
|26
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+3.174s
|27
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+3.617s
|28
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+3.720s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+4.874s