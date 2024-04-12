2024 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, COTA - Friday Practice Results

2024 Moto2 COTA - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 08.359s 2 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.282s 3 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.370 4 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.424s 5 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.506s 6 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.535s 7 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.647s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.685s 9 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.708s 10 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.768s 11 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +0.773s 12 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.812s 13 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) +0.849s 14 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.904s 15 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.927s 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.010s 17 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.146s 18 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) +1.176s 19 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.210s 20 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +1.262s 21 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.350s 22 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +1.352s 23 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.353s 24 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.978s 25 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +2.042s 26 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +2.117s 27 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.589s 28 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.792s 29 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +3.532s

Fermin Aldeguer needed a comeback after an off the pace free practice, and the Speed Up rider achieved just that - firing out a new lap record to lead the way after the second practice session as the Moto2 class prepared for the Americas Grand Prix.

The morining session, free practice, was dominated by a battle to top the timesheets between a resurgent Ai Ogura and home hero Joe Roberts, with the MT Helmets - MSI rider just edging out the American, who completed all of his laps solo.

Alonso Lopez was again solid on the Speed Up, with another rider kickstarting their season late as Celestino Vietti popped up in fourth under the chequered flag.

Jake Dixon was back in action after sitting out Portimao, allowing more time to recover from his Qatar crash. His unease in the pits did not translate to issues on track, as he put aside the disappointment of having his best lap cancelled to come back for sixth.

A pre-season favourite for the 2024 Moto2 title, Fermin Aldeguer didn’t feature highly, and seemed to be searching for a better setting, which saw him place down in 17th.

P1 was a different story. The #54 found a way back to his best in the first officially timed session of the weekend. Aldeguer lowered his lap when it mattered to set and then chip away at a new lap record, settling at 2m 08.359s, taking the record from Cameron Beaubier, who set the old record with his pole time two years ago.

It was another strong showing for the Boscocuro riders with MT Helmets - MSI rider Sergio Garcia coming closest to the Speed Up man, finishing 0.282s behind as he honed his own lap to sit second overnight.

Dennis Foggia was working in tandem with his Italtrans team mate Diogo Moreira, with both benefitting - The Italian cracked the top three, while Moreira was the best of the rookies, only slipping to 16th in the closing moments of the afternoon session.

Jake Dixon was unhappy with a setting and returned to the pits - arriving back on track to get his lap cancelled again, this time by falls - first for Aron Canet (10th), then Albert Arenas, losing his best time along with Joe Roberts and Ai Ogura.

That left the Aspar rider fifth behind Marcos Ramirez.

Aldeguer’s comeback record time was the headline performance, but not only turnaround of P1 - Barry Baltus also changed his fortunes to move from 23rd in free practice to sixth at the final Moto2 chequered flag of the day.

Manuel Gonzalez crashed in the second session, which saw him drop to 15th.

After their earlier success Ogura went on to finish Friday ninth, with Roberts 14th.

Ayumu Sasaki was absent - the Japanese rider was not passed fit to ride in Austin following a double arm pump surgery. The Japanese rider is not replaced at the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team and is hopeful of a return in Jerez.