2024 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, COTA - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the 2024 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix (round 3) in Texas, where Fermin Aldeguer bounced back with a new lap record.

Fermin Aldeguer, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 11 April
2024 Moto2 COTA  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)2m 08.359s
2Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.282s
3Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.370
4Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.424s
5Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.506s
6Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.535s
7Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.647s
8Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.685s
9Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.708s
10Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.768s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.773s
12Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.812s
13Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+0.849s
14Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.904s
15Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.927s
16Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.010s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.146s
18Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+1.176s
     
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.210s
20Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+1.262s
21Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.350s
22Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.352s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.353s
24Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.978s
25Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.042s
26Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+2.117s
27Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.589s
28Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.792s
29Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+3.532s

 

Fermin Aldeguer needed a comeback after an off the pace free practice, and the Speed Up rider achieved just that - firing out a new lap record to lead the way after the second practice session as the Moto2 class prepared for the Americas Grand Prix.

The morining session, free practice, was dominated by a battle to top the timesheets between a resurgent Ai Ogura and home hero Joe Roberts, with the MT Helmets - MSI rider just edging out the American, who completed all of his laps solo.

Alonso Lopez was again solid on the Speed Up, with another rider kickstarting their season late as Celestino Vietti popped up in fourth under the chequered flag.

Jake Dixon was back in action after sitting out Portimao, allowing more time to recover from his Qatar crash. His unease in the pits did not translate to issues on track, as he put aside the disappointment of having his best lap cancelled to come back for sixth.

A pre-season favourite for the 2024 Moto2 title, Fermin Aldeguer didn’t feature highly, and seemed to be searching for a better setting, which saw him place down in 17th. 

 

 

P1 was a different story. The #54 found a way back to his best in the first officially timed session of the weekend. Aldeguer lowered his lap when it mattered to set and then chip away at a new lap record, settling at 2m 08.359s, taking the record from Cameron Beaubier, who set the old record with his pole time two years ago.

It was another strong showing for the Boscocuro riders with MT Helmets - MSI rider Sergio Garcia coming closest to the Speed Up man, finishing 0.282s behind as he honed his own lap to sit second overnight.

Dennis Foggia was working in tandem with his Italtrans team mate Diogo Moreira, with both benefitting - The Italian cracked the top three, while Moreira was the best of the rookies, only slipping to 16th in the closing moments of the afternoon session.

Jake Dixon was unhappy with a setting and returned to the pits - arriving back on track to get his lap cancelled again, this time by falls - first for Aron Canet (10th), then Albert Arenas, losing his best time along with Joe Roberts and Ai Ogura.

That left the Aspar rider fifth behind Marcos Ramirez.

Aldeguer’s comeback record time was the headline performance, but not only turnaround of P1 - Barry Baltus also changed his fortunes to move from 23rd in free practice to sixth at the final Moto2 chequered flag of the day.

Manuel Gonzalez crashed in the second session, which saw him drop to 15th.

After their earlier success Ogura went on to finish Friday ninth, with Roberts 14th.

Ayumu Sasaki was absent - the Japanese rider was not passed fit to ride in Austin following a double arm pump surgery. The Japanese rider is not replaced at the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team and is hopeful of a return in Jerez.

 

2024 Moto2 COTA  - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)2m 09.218s
2Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.061s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.141s
4Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.413s
5Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.505s
6Jake DixonGBRCFMotoo Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.549s
7Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.738s
8Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.786s
9Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.844s
10Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.882s
11Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+0.897s
12Izan GuevaraSPACFMotoo Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.936s
13Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.966s
14Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.992s
15Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+1.101s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.129s
17Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+1.188s
18Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.292s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.383s
20Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.643s
21Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.748s
22Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+1.751s
23Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+2.132s
24Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+2.288s
25Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+2.349s
26Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+3.174s
27Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.617s
28Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+3.720s
29Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+4.874s

