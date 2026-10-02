2026 Japanese Moto2 - Practice Results

The Moto2 lap record had already been lowered on the opening day at Motegi, with David Alonso leading the riders moving directly to Q2, ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

David Alonso produced record pace on Friday to move directly to Q2 with the best time on Friday, with a new lap record.

The Aspar rider chipped away at his time, going from sixth to third, then making the leap to the top of the standings, with a new record lap of 1’ 47.508s - beating Manuel Gonzalez new best from FP1.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was also quick in the second session, with the championship leader finishing just 0.033s slower at a traxk where he secured pole last season.

Izan Guevara shook of his gremlins from the morning session to again be the top Boscoscuro behind the Kalex pair, now in an improved third for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha after leading the way for much of the session.

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Tony Arbolino was the best of the riders who crashed in the session, as all classes seemed to struggle for grip at a resurfaced Motegi, in fourth for REDS Fantic Racing, just quicker than 2025 race winner in Japan, Daniel Holgado, who was fifth on the second Aspar bike.

Filip Salac, fresh from pole and a podium in Austria, was sixth for American Racing , ahead of Italtrans rider Adrian Huertas, who had secured seventh before a collision between himself and home rider Taiyo Furusato brought out yellow flags at the end of the session.

Alonso Lopez was eight for Gresini, ahead of the best of the Japanese riders at home, Ayumu Sasaki, who placed ninth for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing.

Senna Agius completed the top ten fastest riders on the second Dynavolt bike.

Ivan Ortola was 11th for QJMotor ahead of early faller Deniz Oncu, who recovered his session with 12th on his return to track for Elf Marc VDS.

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Rookie Jose Antonio Eueda had dropped to 26th when his late effort saw him push into the automatic Q2 places, in 13th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The final spot went to Daniel Munoz for Italtrans, with Zonta van den Goorbergh just missing out.

Moto2 sees two changes to the entry for Japan, with Unai Orradre making a return to fill on for the absent Angel Piqueras at QJMotor, almost amking it through after spending much of Practice inside the top 14 on his way to a final 17th.

The replacement rider was one place ahead of Barry Baltus, who put in a heavy amount of laps, perhaps pushing too hard on board his Fantic bike.

Collin Veijer is also out of action, with Red Bull KTM Ajo opting to bring in Milan Pawelec (27th) , just days after the Polish rider picked up his second Moto2 European Championship title.

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Alberto Ferranadez is also out of action following his huge Austrian crash, but is not replaced by Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

There were two further crashes in the session, for Celestino Vietti and Mario Aji.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Japanese Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) 1' 47.508s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.033s 3 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.060s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.093s 5 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.151s 6 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.156s 7 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.422s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.431s 9 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.478s 10 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.510s 11 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex) +0.542s 12 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.556s 13 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.610s 14 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.641s 15 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.650s 16 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.660s 17 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex) +0.742s 18 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.746s 19 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.758s 20 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.809s 21 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.854s 22 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.936s 23 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.004s 24 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.078s 25 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.094s 26 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.332s 27 Milan Pawelec POL Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +2.386s

Official Japanese Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 48.739s

Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 47.925s

All-time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 47.925s

New all-time lap record: David Alonso (2026, Practice) 1’ 47.508s



Free Practice 1

Gonzalez left it late to go top, with what was then a new lap record (1’ 47.551s) at the end of the session, beating his own previous best, behind Arbolino.

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That deposed Salac from the top of the timesheets with the rest of the early top five featuring Alonso, Holgado and Arbolino.

Guevara was the top Boscoscuro in sixth having only completed nine laps with an issue, with Escrig the highest placed Forward bike in 22nd.

A fairly quiet session was interrupted by a flurry of crashes, with van den Goorbergh, Munoz and Canet all off in quick succession, with Ortola also off in FP1.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Austrian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1' 47.551s 2 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.023s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.146s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.273s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.300s 6 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.399s 7 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.423s 8 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.444s 9 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.509s 10 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex) +0.535s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.540s 12 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.614s 13 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.702s 14 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.807s 15 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex) +0.847s 16 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.957s 17 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.998s 18 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.120s 19 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.166s 20 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.243s 21 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.259s 22 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.404s 23 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.438s 24 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.445s 25 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.450s 26 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.028s 27 Milan Pawelec POL Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +2.203s

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