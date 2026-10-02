2026 Japanese Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round sixteen, the Japanese Grand Prix, where David Alonso topped the opening day at Motegi, with a new record lap.

David Alonso set a new lap record in Moto2 at Motegi to top Practice in Japan
David Alonso set a new lap record in Moto2 at Motegi to top Practice in Japan
© Gold and Goose

The Moto2 lap record had already been lowered on the opening day at Motegi, with David Alonso leading the riders moving directly to Q2, ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

David Alonso produced record pace on Friday to move directly to Q2 with the best time on Friday, with a new lap record.

The Aspar rider chipped away at his time, going from sixth to third, then making the leap to the top of the standings, with a new record lap of 1’ 47.508s - beating Manuel Gonzalez new best from FP1.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was also quick in the second session, with the championship leader finishing just 0.033s slower at a traxk where he secured pole last season.

Izan Guevara shook of his gremlins from the morning session to again be the top Boscoscuro behind the Kalex pair, now in an improved third for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha after leading the way for much of the session.

Tony Arbolino was the best of the riders who crashed in the session, as all classes seemed to struggle for grip at a resurfaced Motegi, in fourth for REDS Fantic Racing, just quicker than 2025 race winner in Japan, Daniel Holgado, who was fifth on the second Aspar bike.

Filip Salac, fresh from pole and a podium in Austria, was sixth for American Racing , ahead of Italtrans rider Adrian Huertas, who had secured seventh before a collision between himself and home rider Taiyo Furusato brought out yellow flags at the end of the session.

Alonso Lopez was eight for Gresini, ahead of the best of the Japanese riders at home, Ayumu Sasaki, who placed ninth for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing.

Senna Agius completed the top ten fastest riders on the second Dynavolt bike.

Ivan Ortola was 11th for QJMotor ahead of early faller Deniz Oncu, who recovered his session with 12th on his return to track for Elf Marc VDS.

Rookie Jose Antonio Eueda had dropped to 26th when his late effort saw him push into the automatic Q2 places, in 13th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The final spot went to Daniel Munoz for Italtrans, with Zonta van den Goorbergh just missing out.

Moto2 sees two changes to the entry for Japan, with Unai Orradre making a return to fill on for the absent Angel Piqueras at QJMotor, almost amking it through after spending much of Practice inside the top 14 on his way to a final 17th.

The replacement rider was one place ahead of Barry Baltus, who put in a heavy amount of laps, perhaps pushing too hard on board his Fantic bike.

Collin Veijer is also out of action, with Red Bull KTM Ajo opting to bring in Milan Pawelec (27th) , just days after the Polish rider picked up his second Moto2 European Championship title.

Alberto Ferranadez is also out of action following his huge Austrian crash, but is not replaced by Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

There were two further crashes in the session, for Celestino Vietti and Mario Aji.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Japanese Moto2 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David Alonso COLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)1' 47.508s
2Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.033s
3Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.060s
4Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.093s
5Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.151s
6Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.156s
7Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.422s
8Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.431s
9Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.478s
10Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.510s
11Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI  (Kalex)+0.542s
12Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.556s
13Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.610s
14Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.641s
15Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.650s
16Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.660s
17Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI  (Kalex)+0.742s
18Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.746s
19Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.758s
20Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.809s
21Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.854s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.936s
23Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.004s
24Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.078s
25Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.094s
26Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.332s
27Milan PawelecPOLRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.386s

Official Japanese Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 48.739s
Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 47.925s
All-time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 47.925s
New all-time lap record: David Alonso (2026, Practice) 1’ 47.508s


Free Practice 1

Gonzalez left it late to go top, with what was then a new lap record (1’ 47.551s) at the end of the session, beating his own previous best, behind Arbolino.

That deposed Salac from the top of the timesheets with the rest of the early top five featuring Alonso, Holgado and Arbolino.

Guevara was the top Boscoscuro in sixth having only completed nine laps with an issue, with Escrig the highest placed Forward bike in 22nd.

A fairly quiet session was interrupted by a flurry of crashes, with van den Goorbergh, Munoz and Canet all off in quick succession, with Ortola also off in FP1.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Austrian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1' 47.551s
2Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.023s
3David Alonso COLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.146s
4Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.273s
5Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.300s
6Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.399s
7Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.423s
8Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.444s
9Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.509s
10Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI  (Kalex)+0.535s
11Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.540s
12Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.614s
13Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.702s
14Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.807s
15Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI  (Kalex)+0.847s
16Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.957s
17Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.998s
18Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.120s
19Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.166s
20Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.243s
21Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.259s
22Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.404s
23Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.438s
24Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.445s
25Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.450s
26Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.028s
27Milan PawelecPOLRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.203s

Tags:

2026
Moto2
Japan
Twin Ring Motegi circuit, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan

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