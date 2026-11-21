Qualifying for the Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix saw Senna Agius continue to dominate, breaking his own lap record to claim pole at Portimao.

Senna Agius topped Friday with what was then a new record lap, and in mixed, showery conditions the Australian was back at the top of the timesheets for another record effort, his 1’ 40.547s lap seeing him back on pole for the first time since the Misano round.

Daniel Holgado, who picked up a victory last time out in Qatar, had gone top just moments earlier heading into the final minute of the session, to finish second by just 0.098s, the top Aspar on the grid with David Alonso finishing Q2 in 15th.

When Holgado led, Izan Guevara picked up the pace behind Agius to go second from eleventh, losing just one place as the clock his zero to be the best placed of the two 2026 Moto2 title rivals on the grid, with a front row start as top Boscoscuro, with Manuel Gonzalez down in tenth.

Collin Veijer, who was a front row starter and podium finisher in Portugal last season, was again strong at the Algarve track, finishing fourth having been the early session leader for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

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Ivan Ortola was fifth quickest for QJMotor - MSI, the last rider within half a second of the new benchmark lap.

Daniel Munoz placed sixth in Q2 for Italtrans, ahead of Qatar polesitter Alex Escrig, who was seventh this time out for Klint Forward Racing.

Filip Salac will line up eighth for American Racing, just quicker than Celestino Vietti, who was the best of the riders to some through Q1, keeping his momentum for ninth for SpeedRS, with Gonzalez, who looked uncomfortable in the wet completing the top ten, as his team-mate topped the session.

Angel Piqueras, another Q1 graduate, was the top rookie in 13th on the second QJMotor entry ahead of Jose Antonio Rueda, who had made it straight to Q2 for Red Bull KTM Ajo, qualifying in 16th.

Barry Baltus was an early faller in the session, his turn three crash leaving the Fantic rider last, with no time set.

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Official Portimao Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Collin Veijer (2025) 1’ 41.225s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 41.168s

Old all-time lap record: Senna Agius (2026, Practice) 1’ 40.588s

New all-time lap record: Senna Agius (2026, Q2) 1’ 40.547s

Q1 - All change after a shower as Adrian Huertas tops the session

The first riders out on track were greeted with a shower followed by sun, which shook up the session and changed the riders in the progression slots in Q1.

As the rain flags came out, it had been Tony Arbolino leading the way with the rest of the top four completed by Aron Canet, Xabi Zurutuza, who topped the earlier wet FP2 session, and Alberto Ferrandez.

The enforced break saw an extended spell in the pits with the riders dipping in and out of their garages to check for improvements.

Arbolino blinked first and headed out, followed by most of the field, with Celestino Vietti, then in last, waiting as long as possible for the track to be drier.

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The first group of riders around did not make an impact on the timesheets - but when 12th placed Huertas came around he went fastest, signalling the improved conditions on track.

From there on, with just a minute left on the clock, there were gains to be found, with rookie Angel Piqueras behind going from 13th to second.

Joe Roberts (17th in Q2) was next to push his way into the top four from seventh, with Huertas improving again to top the session, joined by Vietti whose patience took him from last to second - but half a second slower than Huertas (14th in Q2), with Piqueras and Roberts also moving onto the second session.

Arbolino was the rider to just miss out, faster on his return to track, but losing a chunk of time in the final sector of the track to place fifth, for 19th on the grid for Fantic Racing.

Matteo Ferrari (28th) returned in place of Sergio Garcia at Italjet Gresini.

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Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying Results:

2026 Portuguese Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1' 40.547s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.098s 3 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.204s 4 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.369s 5 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +0.467s 6 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.504s 7 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.520s 8 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.549s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.600s 10 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.607s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.646s 12 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.676s 13 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +0.678s 14 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.720s 15 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.782s 16 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.938s 17 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.191s 18 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) No Time Q1 19 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1' 42.253s 20 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1' 42.281s 21 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) 1' 42.333s 22 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) 1' 42.510s 23 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) 1' 42.613s 24 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) 1' 42.696s 25 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1' 42.723s 26 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) 1' 42.981s 27 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1' 43.148s 28 Matteo Ferrari ITA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1' 44.055s



