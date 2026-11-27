2026 Valencia Moto2 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round twenty-two, the title deciding Valencia Grand Prix, where Senna Agius was fastest and Manuel Gonzalez placed ahead of Izan Guevara.
The Friday Moto2 sessions at Circuit Ricardo Tormo saw Senna Agius finish the day with a time approaching the lap record as the title battle began it’s final twists and turns behind, as Manuel Gonzalez was faster than title rival Izan Guevara,but both riders made it directly to Q2 ahead of the final race of the season, the Valencia Grand Prix.
The final session of the opening day belonged to Senna Agius, with the Australian taking up an early lead in Practice, then lowering his own best to a final 1’ 31.767s at the chequered flag.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider came under pressure from fellow Kalex rider Daniel Holgado, with the Aspar rider finishing just 0.075s slower.
Only a thousandth behind his fellow countryman in a close session, Alonso Lopez led very briefly before Agius took over at the top, but held his own to remain top three for Italjet Gresini, in a session which saw the top 23 all within a second of the best lap.
Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Collin Veijer made huge improvements after finishing the earlier FP1 session in 18th, bouncing back for a competitive fourth, with top rookie Luca Lunetta also heading in the right direction to be the top Boscoscuro in Practice for SpeedRS, in fifth.
Alex Escrig was outside the top fourteen early on, before taking the Forward bike to 13th and then improving again to fourth, with that time holding onto sixth.
Manuel Gonzalez spent much of the session behind title rival Izan Guevara - who took his first ever Moto2 win at the Valencia round in 2025. Guevara was inside the top five until a late flurry of laps pushed the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider back to eleventh - running wide on his last lap the Spanish rider had already done enough to go to Q2 directly.
Gonzalez by then had dropped to 17th and had his next efforts ruined by traffic and cancelled for yellow flags. The Dynavolt rider responded and made his last run count, leapfrogging Guevara to finish ahead in seventh.
Moto2 rookie of the year Jose Antonio Rueda made late gains to place eighth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with American racing rider Filip Salac ninth and Portimao winner Daniel Munoz completing the top ten for Italtarans.
Barry Baltus was back on track after a repair on his Fantic bike between sessions for 11th, with Zonta van den Goorbergh, who recorded his best ever Moto2 finish in Portugal in tenth, keeping his momentum with a Q2 slot in 13th.
Adrian Huertas claimed the final automatic spot in 14th for Italtrans, with Xabi Zurutuza just missing out in 15th on the second Forward entry.
Tony Arbolino will also need a Q1 visit after dropping to 16th after a strong start, as will an off the pace David Alonso in 25th. Deniz Oncu was now in a more expected 18th after a run through the gravel as the Marc VDS woes continued.
His team-mate Aron Canet was one of several fallers in Practice, along with Ayumu Sasaki and Angel Piqueras, while Taiyo Furusato stayed upright in the gravel to re-join.
Matteo Ferrari (28th) returned for the weekend, for a final run out in place of Sergio Garcia at Italjet Gresini, who announced early retirement from racing between rounds.
Moto2 Practice times:
2026 Valencia Moto2 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1' 31.767s
|2
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.075s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.085s
|4
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.138s
|5
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.384s
|6
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.389s
|7
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.391s
|8
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.418s
|9
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.422s
|10
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.455s
|11
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.469s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.479s
|13
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.534s
|14
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.580s
|15
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.595s
|16
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.638s
|17
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.647s
|18
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.691s
|19
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.751s
|20
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.774s
|21
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.908s
|22
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.939s
|23
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.948s
|24
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.116s
|25
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.326s
|26
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.385s
|27
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.527s
|28
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+2.867s
Official Valencia Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Ivan Ortola (2025) 1’ 32.773s
Best Pole: Daniel Holgado 1’ 31.715s
All-time lap record: Daniel Holgado 1’ 31.715s
Free Practice 1
The first Moto2 track action at Circuit Ricardo Tormo saw Kalex rider Agius set the best time, passing top Boscoscuro Guevara, who sat at the top of the timesheets for much of the session. On recent form, Oncu was a surprise third and Arbolino fourth, with Salac completing the early top five.
Escrig was the best of the Forward riders in sixth, but team-mate Zurutuza found his own late pace to climb from 23rd to 11th. Rookie Alberto Ferrandez going one better in the closing minutes for 11th - all bad news for Gonzalez, who was pushed back from 10th to 12th.
There were several fallers in FP1, with Baltus smashing his Fantic bike up at turn ten, shortly before Ortola suffered a similar crash at the same corner.
Joe Roberts was off at turn four not long after, with Alonso a turn twelve victim. Piqueras was the last to find the gravel, at turn six.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto2 FP1 times:
2026 Valencia Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1' 35.500s
|2
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.136s
|3
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.346s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.349s
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.404s
|6
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.451s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.503s
|8
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.554s
|9
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.555s
|10
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.600s
|11
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.689s
|12
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.748s
|13
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.772s
|14
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.783s
|15
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.822s
|16
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.963s
|17
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.993s
|18
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.017s
|19
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.041s
|20
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.130s
|21
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.163s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.225s
|23
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.352s
|24
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.370s
|25
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.671s
|26
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.836s
|27
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.979s
|28
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+3.024s