The Portuguese Moto2 race was reduced to a seven lap dash after a multi-rider crash on the original start, ending the points chances of Manuel Gonzalez.

Now on pole after creating a huge lead from the original lights out, Daniel Munoz this time came under fire from Alonso Lopez and Senna Agius, with the Italjet Gresini rider taking advantage of a scramble for position towards Craig Jones Corner, with Lopez coming out in front.

The number 21 bike remained ahead until lap three, where Munoz made his move back to the front, holding on and forming his own, smaller, gap again to lead over the line by 0.733s on the Kalex, for a first Moto2 win for the Spaniard.

Behind Ivan Ortola had joined the battle for the remaining podium places, tussling with Agius, who had dominated with a lap record on the run up to race day, as the duo swapped positions.

The run to the line was close, with Lopez just ahead in second, as Agius brought home the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike home in third after taking over from Ortola as he ran the QJMotor bike wide on the final lap.

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David Alonso had made up places in the first start to move from 15th on the grid to seventh for the restart, and the Aspar rider took advantage of his higher grid placement to get in the mix.

First passing both title hopeful Izan Guevara and team-mate Daniel Holgado, Alonso was perfectly positioned to take advantage of Ortola out wide as he battled the Australian, to snatch fourth at the chequered flag, with Ortola pushed back to fifth.

Holgado, who won last time out in Qatar, was sixth on the second Aspar entry, ahead of Guevara, who was the top Boscoscuro.

The Blu Cru Yamaha rider failed to capitalise on Gonzalez’s absence, but did pick up one position - eighth for the restart, the number 28 made it to sixth before Alonso and Holgado forced their way around, with Guevara not wanting to repeat a DNF after his engine failure in Qatar.

Although cautious, Guevara fought over the closing laps to keep Adrian Huertas behind on the second Italtrans bike,finishing seventh, with Huertas completing a strong showing for Itatrans in eighth in the tricky, drying track conditions for the team.

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Collin Veijer was ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Zonta van den Goorbergh able to restart after being collected by Filiip Salac in the red flag incident, for a top ten finish for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing.

Alex Escrig was the top Forward rider in eleventh, with a small gap until top rookie Angel Piqueras reached the finish, in 12th for QJMotor.

Another rookie, Alberto Ferrandez, picked up 13th for Blu Cru Yamaha, who was 25th on the original grid, ahead of an Aron Canet, who was also heading in the right direction for 14th for ELF Marc VDS. Xabi Zurutuza collected the final point on offer for Klint Forward Racing.



Official Portimao Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Collin Veijer (2025) 1’ 41.225s

Best Pole: Senna Agius (2026, Q2) 1’ 40.547s

New all-time lap record: Senna Agius (2026, Q2) 1’ 40.547s

Deniz Oncu just missed out in 16th on the second Marc VDS entry, with Celestino Vietti back on track after being tangled up in the red flag accident, in 17th for SpeedRS. Mario Aji ran through the gravel on the original sighting lap but was crash-free in the race for 18th .

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Crashes, Injuries and replacements

Matteo Ferrari concluded his replacement ride, replacing Sergio Garcia at Italjet Gresini, in 22nd.

The first start of the race had seen Munoz out front and Guevara dropped to eighth after surviving a moment from Veijer as the battled in the podium places, when the race was red flagged.

A crash for Filip Salac saw him collect van den Goorbergh, with Gonzalez left nowhere to go after also going wide earlier in the race after his own warning had seen him drop outside the top ten. Vietti was also caught up in the incident.

The riders stayed on track waving the bikes behind to avoid the crash after Salac was hit while on the ground. All riders left the track conscious.

Gonzalez was not eligible for the restart - his bike was pushed back to the paddock, while he arrived on a scooter.

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Jose Antonio Rueda had already crashed out earlier in the race.



Championship Standings

Gonzalez lost the gains he made from Guevara’s technical DNF last time out with his own, staying on 286.5 points. The gap drops from 13.5 before the Portuguese race, now at 4.5 as the championship goes to the final round in Valencia, after Guevara picked up nine points in seventh, for a total of 282.

Ortola sits third overall on 230.5 with the Aspar riders completing the top five with Holgado on 225 and Alonso on 217.

In the rookie standings, Rueda has a big enough lead to stay clear for the title, staying on 56 points, with Lunetta still second on 27 despite also failing to score, 23rd after being allowed to re-join the race after he had just retired to the pits as the red flag came out. Points scorer Piqueras moved onto 24, with once race remaining.

Full Moto2 race results can be found below.

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Moto2 Race Results:

