Qualifying for the Moto2 Valencia Grand Prix saw Senna Agius continue to dominate the final weekend, setting a new lap record to claim pole at Circuit Ricardo Tormo as the title battle was set to go to the wire behind, with Izan Guevara claiming a front row start.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider topped Friday practice and picked up where he left off, leading the morning FP2 session. The Australian was sat in second at the pit break in Q2, returning to track sat in behind team-mate Manuel Gonzalez, as if ready to help the team and give a tow.

Gonzalez instead let Agius go, slotting in behind Ivan Ortola instead, as the Australian flew around the circuit aboard his Kalex for a new record lap of 1’ 31.389s.

Daniel Holgado took pole at Valencia last season with a record lap, and was leading the way before the break in track action, having beaten his own record earlier to lead the way, for an eventual second, just 0.161s slower.

Guevara won his first Moto2 race at Valencia last season, and needs to be ahead of Gonzalez on Sunday to snatch the 2026 title, with just 4.5 points separating the duo after twenty-two races.

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At the sharp end throughout the session, the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider improved on his last run to briefly go second, holding onto a front row start as the top Boscoscuro in third.

Behind, Gonzalez had been 15th when the riders entered the pits, moving up to ninth on his return to track behind Ortola. There was time for one last run, sat in behind the rider ahead on track, Zonta van den Goorbergh, who was last in the session. Late crashes brought out yellow flags, which saw laps cancelled, dropping one place in the closing stages to try and defend his slim title lead from tenth.

Between the pair on the grid will be Alex Escrig, the best of the Forward riders in fourth, with Alonso Lopez, the first rider to set a new record lap in the session in fifth for Italjet Gresini and Ortola, the best of the riders to come up from Q1, in sixth for QJMotor - MSI.

Portimao Race winner Daniel Munoz lines up seventh for Italtrans, ahead of Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Collin Veijer in eighth and the top rookie in qualifying, Luca Lunetta who was ninth quickest for SpeedRS.

Behind Gonzalez is another rookie, Jose Antonio Rueda, the top newcomer this season was eleventh on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo entry.

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Celestino Vietti received a three place grid penalty overnight for not respecting yellow flags in practice, for remaining on a fast lap was Angel Piqueras hit the gravel. The SpeedRS rider will move back from his 13th on Saturday, after moving up from Q1.

Mario Aji and Joe Roberts were both late fallers in Q2, leaving them down in 16th and 17th respectively.

Official Valencia Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Ivan Ortola (2025) 1’ 32.773s

Best Pole: Daniel Holgado 1’ 31.715s

All-time lap record: Senna Aguis (2026, Q2) 1’ 31.389s



Q1 - Ivan Ortola progresses top while sat in pit garage

Ortola wasted no time in hitting the top of the timing screens in the first qualifying session. The QJMotor rider was confident in his time, so remained sat in the garage for the final runs. That confidence was not misplaced as the Spaniard saved a tyre for Q2 and maintained the top spot at the chequered flag.

Aji returned to track to re-gain second place, with Roberts pulling out a huge lap to go from tenth to third, after briefly holding second before Aji’s time attack. The final progression slot went to Vietti, who was sixth as the session hit zero, moving up to fourth as the session drew to a close.

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Deniz Oncu was the rider just missing out in fifth, for 19th n=on the grid for the exiting Marc VDS team, cementing their tough final season, with Aron Canet in 12th, so will start 26th.

Xabi Zurutuza sat out much of the session, his limited time on track saw him move up from last, but only to sixth, for 20th on Sunday.

Further back, David Alonso struggled with heavy chatter finishing Q1 in seventh, for 21st on the grid.

Taiyo Furusato cut a frustrated figure as he attempted to improve on his final run, upset at the riders around him on his flying lap. Sitting up left the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rookie in ninth in the session.

Matteo Ferrari (14th session /28th grid) returned for a final run out in place of Sergio Garcia at Italjet Gresini, who announced his early retirement before the Valencia round.

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Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying Results: