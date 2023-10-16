Sylvain Guintoli tipped to lead new MotoGP Riders' Association

The new body would aim to represent riders in the same way that MotoGP teams’ are represented by IRTA (International Road-Racing Teams’ Association) and manufacturers by the MSMA (Motorcycle Sports Manufacturers' Association).

MotoGP riders can already meet to discuss their concerns via the Safety Commission, held on a Friday at each grand prix event. All opinions are equal among those present (it is rare for all riders to attend) but unanimous agreement often proves impossible.

The Riders’ Association would seek to give the premier-class competitors a single, clear voice to speak for them on a wider range of issues.

“In every sport, you have an athletes’ union… It is necessary,” said Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Former grand prix rider and World Superbike champion Sylvain Guintoli has been targeted as the riders’ representative.

The British-based Frenchman, who also served as Suzuki’s test rider until the factory’s MotoGP exit last season, remains a regular in the paddock though his work with TNT Sports.

“We brainstormed and many names came up,” said Espargaro. “I don’t remember who had the idea of Sylvain, but I think he’s a good candidate.

“A good guy, with good experience, speaks good English, knows the championship and still works [as a test rider] for Michelin. I think he is a good one [to lead the association].”

Safety, technical rules, the race weekend schedule, validity of contracts and a minimum wage are just some of the possible topics for the Association to take on.

“It’s like the bosses of teams, in Moto2 and Moto3 especially, can break the contract whenever they want,” said Aleix Espargaro. “And they have IRTA - which means the Race Teams’ Association - and nothing happens for the riders.

“So I think it is good to have a union for the riders.”

“Many things [can be improved],” added the Spaniard. “About the [race weekend] schedule, the safety…

“I think it is better to keep [our ideas] a bit private for now, to make it happen first. Because for the moment we just talked with Sylvain, but we didn’t talk about anything else, so it is better to wait.”

Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco believes the union could be used to help riders contribute more to the evolution of technical rules, for example, to help improve overtaking.

“We can speak more maybe about some technical regulations,” Zarco said. “The discussion [now] is only with the teams and maybe we can help bring some ideas to also make the weekend better for some fights.

"Or safer, because this year we got many accidents because we cannot overtake any more. So [the union] is for these kinds of things.”

As of round 15, there has not been a single race this season without at least one rider absent due to injuries, starting with Pol Espargaro’s accident in Friday practice at the Portimao season-opener.

“[Also the union would be for] like what happened in Silverstone this year; in my opinion it was raining too much on Saturday morning and they did not stop the practice. A little bit in Japan also, we could stop the race before,” Zarco continued.

“Also, with all the TV [work], we are doing a lot of the show with 44 races in the year, to get at least a minimum salary but this is always a big discussion – at least for the satellite riders.

“But then if we start to do this then maybe we need to think about [rider pay in] Moto2 and Moto3. We will see how we can first handle this like they do in F1 and maybe grow for the future for the smaller categories.”

VR46 Ducati’s Luca Marini said the union plans are about the riders, “trying to do something good for the future. Because to help make a better sport, a better show for everybody, is in our interest also.”

The inclusion of Saturday Sprints this season instantly doubled the number of races in a season, while also reducing practice time.

There have been calls to change the weekend format to try and reduce some of the stress on the riders for 2024. But Marini spelt out that Sprints are here to stay and that teams and riders need to adapt.

“In my opinion, we just need to adapt more,” he said. “On my side, with respect to the beginning of the season, we are managing everything in a better way [now].

“I’m sure that with more time, more experience, we can adapt even better.

“But in my opinion, the format is impossible to change. Because it's something that is working. Also the Sprint race is a good show for the TV, for all the fans.”

Marini also warned that reducing practice time will only make things harder for those towards the back of the grid.

“We don't have enough time to work [on the bike], even now,” he said.

“On a Ducati, we can come here on Saturday, and make the Sprint race. It's fantastic. But for the other riders and the other manufacturers, this is not fair.”

One possible compromise would be to try and free up more of the riders' time outside of the track sessions.

“Now a MotoGP rider is in a difficult situation during the weekend,” said Marini.

“If you are in a good condition with the bike, then it's easy. But if you are struggling, and you need to work, spend hours in the garage, then also outside of the garage you need to have like 4-5 hours a day [of other work] it's very difficult for us.”

Membership of F1’s Grand Prix Drivers’ Association is not compulsory, although most drivers do join. The membership fee is several thousand euros per year.