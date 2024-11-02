2024 Malaysian MotoGP: Sprint - LIVE!

Two riders, two rounds and 17-points.

That’s the MotoGP title situation with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia reducing Jorge Martin’s advantage heading into this weekend’s Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

Beaten to third in the Buriram Sprint, Bagnaia responded in style to claim his ninth grand prix victory of the season in last Sunday’s soaking Thai MotoGP.

The Italian now arrives at one of his favourite circuits eager to take another bite out of Martin’s lead ahead of the Valencia finale.

Bagnaia, winner of the 2022 Malaysian GP and third behind team-mate Enea Bastianini and Gresini’s Alex Marquez last season, was fastest in February’s Sepang pre-season test.

However, Martin, fourth at Sepang last season, was just 0.172s behind.

Bagnaia starts from pole ahead of Martin after a titanic battle in qualifying on Saturday at Sepang.

Wet weather could again add to the title drama with rain forecast to make an appearance throughout the weekend.

This weekend will also see the MotoGP return of Andrea Iannone, who joins VR46 in place of the injured Fabio di Giannantonio.

Iannone, who won a race in his debut WorldSBK campaign this season, will be riding at the same track where his failed anti-doping test in 2019 eventually led to a four-year ban.

FP3 starts at 10:10 local time, followed by Qualifying from 10:50am. The 10-lap Sprint race begins at 3pm.