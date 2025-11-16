2025 Valencia MotoGP reaction LIVE UPDATES

The final race of 2025, the 2025 Valencia MotoGP, is due to get underway this afternoon at 14:00 local time over 27 laps.

Marco Bezzecchi starts on pole position after a strong performance in Q2 yesterday. He wasn't able to make the most of that starting position yesterday because of a start device issue in the first corners.

Alex Marquez was the rider to best take advantage of Bezzecchi's early problems, taking a commanding victory in the Sprint. He'll race in a special silver livery today to mark his second-place finish in this year's riders' standings.

Pedro Acosta finished second yesterday but will need a good start again today from fifth on the grid in order to challenge for a maiden premier class win.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was another rider who started poorly yesterday from the front row, dropping to fifth from third early on, but he recovered those positions by the end to take a first Sprint podium since Misano. A podium today would be Di Giannantonio's first on a Sunday since Australia.

Jorge Martin will contest his first grand prix since Misano today after his Japan crash, for which he will serve a double long lap penalty today. The Spaniard suggested yesterday that he may end his race early in order to conserve energy for the test on Tuesday.