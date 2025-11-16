Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
2025 Valencia MotoGP reaction LIVE UPDATES

Live coverage of the 2025 Valencia MotoGP race, the final race of the 2025 season.

The final race of 2025, the 2025 Valencia MotoGP, is due to get underway this afternoon at 14:00 local time over 27 laps.

Marco Bezzecchi starts on pole position after a strong performance in Q2 yesterday. He wasn't able to make the most of that starting position yesterday because of a start device issue in the first corners.

Alex Marquez was the rider to best take advantage of Bezzecchi's early problems, taking a commanding victory in the Sprint. He'll race in a special silver livery today to mark his second-place finish in this year's riders' standings.

Pedro Acosta finished second yesterday but will need a good start again today from fifth on the grid in order to challenge for a maiden premier class win.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was another rider who started poorly yesterday from the front row, dropping to fifth from third early on, but he recovered those positions by the end to take a first Sprint podium since Misano. A podium today would be Di Giannantonio's first on a Sunday since Australia.

Jorge Martin will contest his first grand prix since Misano today after his Japan crash, for which he will serve a double long lap penalty today. The Spaniard suggested yesterday that he may end his race early in order to conserve energy for the test on Tuesday.

16 Nov 2025
14:10
Final 2025 MotoGP standings
14:05

The all-time winners' list in MotoGP after the 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. 

Find out where Marco Bezzecchi sits now.

The all-time MotoGP winners' list

14:05
Morbidelli injured

Full story on Franco Morbidelli's left hand injury that will keep him out of Tuesday's test here.

14:01
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins season finale, Pecco Bagnaia crashes

Marco Bezzecchi led an Aprilia 1-2 in the Valencia MotoGP finale, as Pecco Bagnaia crashed on the opening lap. 

Report ✍️ 

2025 Valencia MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins season finale, Pecco Bagnaia crashes

13:50

Fractured left hand for Morbidelli. He's been declared unfit and will not ride in the Tuesday test.

13:47
Valencia MotoGP: Race Results
13:44
Bezzecchi wins Valencia GP

It's a 1-2 for Aprilia to end 2025 and Bezzecchi beats Fernandez to the win, great rides from both of them.

Di Giannantonio keeps third from Acosta, then it's Marquez and Aldeguer who complete the top-six.

Luca Marini takes that all-important P7 for Honda, ahead of Binder, Miller, and Bastianini who round out the top-10.

13:42
Lap 26/27

One to go in MotoGP 2025 and Bezzecchi still holds onto the lead for now - 0.3s between them over the line.

Di Giannantonio passed Acosta for third on that lap, too, at turn four.

13:40
Lap 25/27

Into the final two laps, and it's clear that Fernandez is much stronger than Bezzecchi in the final split. 0.4s between them now.

Acosta still holding onto third.

13:39
Lap 24/27

Into the final three laps of the season and this is all on between the two Aprilias at the front - less than half-a-second between them.

Vinales has retired to the pits.

Di Giannantonio still all over Acosta for third, and Marquez now under pressure from Aldeguer.

Quartararo has crashed out at turn six. He was running 11th.

13:37
Lap 23/27

Fernandez takes another tenth from Bezzecchi, 0.5s now between them with 4 to go.

13:36
Lap 22/27

Back to 0.7s between the leaders, Bezzecchi in the 1:31s again.

13:35

Marini now up to seventh, past Miller, so that is the nine points Honda needs to move up to category C concessions.

13:35
13:35
Lap 21/27

Bezzecchi back into the 1:30s and up to 0.8s over Fernandez with 6 to go. You just feel like Fernandez is going to get there eventually.

Di Giannantonio made the same move as Acosta on Marquez at turn four that time, P4 now for the Italian and 0.6s between him and the final podium spot held by Acosta.

13:33
Lap 20/27

Fernandez coming back to Bezzecchi again, gap is down to 0.7s with 7 to go, and Bezzecchi into the 1:31s for the first time that lap.

13:32
Acosta P3

Acosta up to third at turn four on lap 20, really nice move.  Di Giannantonio immediately all over the back of Marquez as well.

13:31
Lap 19/27

Mistake from Acosta at turn eight that time cost him some time to Marquez, but he immediately made it up. Still no way through though.

13:30
Lap 18/27

Bezzecchi 0.2s faster than Fernandez that time, 0.9s now between the leaders.

Marquez has nothing really to defend with, yet Acosta is still to find a way through. Di Giannantonio coming back to them as well.

13:29

From Aprilia on Martin: 

Dear Media,

Aprilia Racing has decided to withdraw Jorge Martín from the race as a precaution. Thank you for your understanding.

13:29
Lap 17/27

Another good lap for Bezzecchi, keeps Fernandez at 0.8s.

Marquez holding on to third, but Acosta is all over him now.

13:27
Lap 16/27

Response from Bezzecchi that time, same 1:30.7 as Fernandez, but the gap is still only 0.7s.

Acosta under half-a-second behind Marquez now, and he's basically dropped Di Giannantonio.

13:26
Lap 15/27

0.7s now between the front two, very much time for Fernandez to get there and work out a way past Bezzecchi.

Less than 1s between Marquez and Acosta, too, Acosta now lapping faster than everyone bar Fernandez.

Looks like Jorge Martin has decided to call his race now. He suggested he might yesterday.

13:24
Lap 14/27

Fernandez a tenth faster that time and the gap is 0.9s over the line.

Marquez's pace has evaporated, only 1.3s now between him and Acosta, he cannot get back into the 1:30s.

13:22
Lap 13/27

Bezzecchi matches Fernandez that time, the gap stays at 1.1s.

Acosta's pace has picked up now and Di Giannantonio is going with him. Less than 2s now between Marquez in third and Acosta in fourth. Marquez back into the 1:31s now.

