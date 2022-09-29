Keith explains why the Repsol Honda rider can win in the remaining handful of races in 2022.
Thailand MotoGP: Marquez to face key questions from the media - LIVE UPDATES!
Crash.net are in Buriram for media day at the Thailand MotoGP.
The 2022 MotoGP title battle will draw closer to being decided this weekend.
Fabio Quartararo has an 18-point lead ahead of Francesco Bagnaia in the MotoGP 2022 standings but the Yamaha rider is out of form. Last week he relied upon Bagnaia crashing to extend his lead.
Ducati rider Bagnaia knows time is running out if he is to overhaul Quartararo.
This is a new track for me with MotoGP.
We had a wet weekend in Japan. We will see, because it is changing a lot. It isn’t 100 percent sure.
In the wet it depends on the feeling you have. But I feel good in the wet.
I am happy to be in Thailand, like I was in Japan, because I missed them in 2019. I remember the track from 2018, I felt good in the test and the race.
It has been raining a lot so maybe the weekend will be wet - that can be an advantage for me. It is a condition where I can make a difference.
If I have the opportunity I will try to catch it.
In case of dry conditions, we will change a few things on the bike to have a better feeling.
Japan was a good race - good performance but two or three mistakes which I paid for.
In the dry I hope for a better feeling here, and to be competitive.
I was comfortable behind Vinales. But when you want to overtake you have to be so close. I went wide two times. Two mistakes, plus a third, I lost six positions and this is the difficult point of the race.
I must improve this area and be more in control.
At the moment I am not fast enough to lead races. I need to be better.
Our wet set-up is hard to say. Here, if it’s wet then it’s warm which will make the tyres work better. We need to adapt. The level of water on track makes a big difference. It is hard to say if you have a clear set-up in the rain because the level of the water can change a lot.
This is a track that I like. I rode here with Moto3 and I was fast. With MotoGP? I don’t know but I hope to be fast.
I want to make a step with my riding to be faster this weekend.
Rain is good but, in MotoGP, everybody is too fast in the rain! It is complicated.
I like rain, I like mixed conditions.
The problem for me is when it is raining but the race is dry.
In the wet, it is about feeling and confidence. I have a good base in the wet.
The tyres are fantastic, a big step up from Moto2 tyres.
On Sunday night they called me! They asked me.
I’m happy to be here because, for the past two years, I’ve had no races.
I will focus on my riding style. My first time at the track on a MotoGP bike, I have to learn. I must focus on my riding with Taka’s bike.
I know the track from Moto2. I like this track. I need to ride the MotoGP bike more because when I am testing, I ride alone.
Normally when I test and the raindrops come, we stop testing!
I hope not [it will not rain] but it looks like yes!
These things are good for my experience.
Crash.net are currently rushing around the media centre in Thailand speaking to every available rider!
We will bring you live updates from each rider as the day goes on.
The Thailand MotoGP is September 30-October 2 and will offer Fabio Quartararo the chance to solidify his lead at the summit of the 2022 standings which currently stands at 18 points.
Francesco Bagnaia, who has crashed five times this season, is second but has a race against time to overhaul Quartararo.
Danilo Petrucci makes his MotoGP return this weekend for Suzuki, replacing the injured Joan Mir.
And Marc Marquez makes the next step of his impressive return.