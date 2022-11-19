Revealed: Francesco Bagnaia’s cash prize and the huge finances earned for his championship win
Francesco Bagnaia has more to smile about that just his first MotoGP championship.
The Ducati rider can sail off into the winter break knowing his bank balance - and his car garage - has massively benefitted from claiming the title.
This is the money that Bagnaia earned for his victory, according to La Reppublica in Italy…
How much money Bagnaia earned for victory
- His basic salary for 2022 was €2.5m / £2.2m / $2.6m
- Prize for winning the title of €1.5m / £1.3m / $1.6m
- A total bonus of €810,000 / £707,000 / $842,000
- The total bonus was accrued through €100,000 / £87,000 / $104,000 for each race win - €50,000 / £436,000 / $520,000 for each second place - €30,000 / £26,000 / $31,000 for each third place
- A BMW M3 Competition Touring with XDrive gifted by sponsors
Key stats behind Bagnaia's championshup
Bagnaia overcame a 91-point deficit to Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP standings - it is the biggest comeback to become a world champion in history.
Bagnaia is the first rider with five DNFs in a season to become champion (he did not finish in Qatar, France, Catalonia, Germany and Japan).
It is 50 years since an Italian won the premier class title on an Italian bike (Giacomo Agostini was the last in 1972).
Bagnaia is the first Italian rider since Valentino Rossi in 2009 to win the MotoGP title.
Bagnaia is the first Ducati world champion since Casey Stoner 15 years ago.