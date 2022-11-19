The Ducati rider can sail off into the winter break knowing his bank balance - and his car garage - has massively benefitted from claiming the title.

This is the money that Bagnaia earned for his victory, according to La Reppublica in Italy…

How much money Bagnaia earned for victory

His basic salary for 2022 was €2.5m / £2.2m / $2.6m

Prize for winning the title of €1.5m / £1.3m / $1.6m

A total bonus of €810,000 / £707,000 / $842,000

The total bonus was accrued through €100,000 / £87,000 / $104,000 for each race win - €50,000 / £436,000 / $520,000 for each second place - €30,000 / £26,000 / $31,000 for each third place

A BMW M3 Competition Touring with XDrive gifted by sponsors

