Revealed: Francesco Bagnaia’s cash prize and the huge finances earned for his championship win

19 Nov 2022
Francesco Bagnaia, Valencia MotoGP, 3 November

Francesco Bagnaia has more to smile about that just his first MotoGP championship.

The Ducati rider can sail off into the winter break knowing his bank balance - and his car garage - has massively benefitted from claiming the title.

This is the money that Bagnaia earned for his victory, according to La Reppublica in Italy…

How much money Bagnaia earned for victory

  • His basic salary for 2022 was €2.5m / £2.2m / $2.6m
  • Prize for winning the title of €1.5m / £1.3m / $1.6m
  • A total bonus of €810,000 / £707,000 / $842,000
  • The total bonus was accrued through €100,000 / £87,000 / $104,000 for each race win - €50,000 / £436,000 / $520,000 for each second place - €30,000 / £26,000 / $31,000 for each third place
  • A BMW M3 Competition Touring with XDrive gifted by sponsors

