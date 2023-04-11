The 2021 champion Quartararo only missed out on retaining his title at the final round of 2022, when Bagnaia pipped him to end Ducati’s 15-year winless spell.

The machinery - and numerical superiority - of Ducati has already resulted in success this season, while Yamaha’s Quartararo has endured a horrible start, finishing eighth and seventh in the first two grands prix.

But Bagnaia said to Marca: “I feel great. Also with the bike.

“I think the main rivals will be Quartararo, Marc Marquez, two or three other Ducatis, like Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi or Luca Marini.

“The Aprilias are also fast. If I have to say three names I say: Quartararo, Marc Marquez and me. And a fourth: Bastianini.”

Quartararo has been left languishing behind the sheer quantity of Ducati bikes, plus unexpectedly behind his own teammate Franco Morbidelli.

Ducati have seen VR46’s Bezzecchi win his first grand prix in Argentina, after Bagnaia’s double-victory on the opening weekend.

The number of bikes from the Italian manufacturer could be problematic for Bagnaia, he explains: “It's something that can help you and it can be bad.

“It happened many times that I pushed to be in front and, the next day, more bikes were in front because of the data.

“I also, at times, was in a difficult situation and looked at where other Ducati riders were fast.

“So there are eight of us and all eight of us work the same way because we share the data and everyone can see it.

“I think this is the main thing so that the Ducati are always at the front.

“Also for the fact that the Ducati is now the most competitive bike. All the drivers are pushing to improve.

“My goal, my ambition, is always to be in front, to be the first, but, sometimes, it is very difficult because on Saturday I am up, but on Sunday there is more there. It's also something that gives me a lot of motivation.”

Bagnaia and Quartararo will lock horns again at this weekend's MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas.