MotoGP COTA injury list - who’s racing and who’s absent?

Ducati Lenovo Team

Francesco Bagnaia

Michele Pirro

Enea Bastianini (ruled out)

Bastianini made a return to on-track action with a Panigale V4S in the hope of being cleared for a return to MotoGP, however, after undergoing a medical check the Italian has again been ruled out. That means Ducati test rider Pirro steps in for his first appearance of the season.

Monster Energy Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo

Franco Morbidelli

Aprilia Racing

Aleix Espargaro

Maverick Vinales

Repsol Honda

Stefan Bradl

Joan Mir

Marc Marquez (ruled out)

Like Pirro, Honda’s official test rider Bradl will be making his first appearance of the year after Marquez was ruled out due to the right hand injury he suffered in Portimao. After missing the Argentine Grand Prix last time out due to a nasty crash in the Sprint, Mir is set for a return.

Red Bull Factory KTM

Brad Binder

Jack Miller

Gresini Ducati

Alex Marquez

Fabio Di Giannantonio

Prima Pramac Ducati

Johann Zarco

Jorge Martin

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi

Luca Marini

RNF Aprilia MotoGP Team

Raul Fernandez

Miguel Oliveira (set for final check)

One of the most in-form riders prior to being knocked out of contention during the Grand Prix of Portugal, Oliveira has travelled to Texas and, pending a final medical check, will be back in action after missing round two.

Tech 3 GASGAS Factory Racing KTM

Augusto Fernandez

Jonas Folger

Pol Espargaro (Not fit)

Leading the team for the second race weekend in a row, Fernandez will be partnered by former Tech 3 Yamaha rider Folger. The German rider makes his return to world championship racing after last competing on the world stage with BMW in WorldSBK. For Espargaro, the Spaniard remains out indefinitely following his huge crash at the season-opener which caused a fractured jaw, fractured dorsal vertebrae, and a pulmonary contusion (a lung injury).

LCR Honda

Alex Rins

Takaaki Nakagami