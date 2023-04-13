MotoGP COTA injury list - who’s racing and who’s absent?
Following an injury-hit Argentina MotoGP round, three riders will again be missing while another two have travelled to the US as they inch closer to a return.
Ducati Lenovo Team
Enea Bastianini (ruled out)
Bastianini made a return to on-track action with a Panigale V4S in the hope of being cleared for a return to MotoGP, however, after undergoing a medical check the Italian has again been ruled out. That means Ducati test rider Pirro steps in for his first appearance of the season.
Monster Energy Yamaha
Aprilia Racing
Repsol Honda
Marc Marquez (ruled out)
Like Pirro, Honda’s official test rider Bradl will be making his first appearance of the year after Marquez was ruled out due to the right hand injury he suffered in Portimao. After missing the Argentine Grand Prix last time out due to a nasty crash in the Sprint, Mir is set for a return.
Red Bull Factory KTM
Gresini Ducati
Prima Pramac Ducati
Mooney VR46 Racing Team
RNF Aprilia MotoGP Team
Miguel Oliveira (set for final check)
One of the most in-form riders prior to being knocked out of contention during the Grand Prix of Portugal, Oliveira has travelled to Texas and, pending a final medical check, will be back in action after missing round two.
Tech 3 GASGAS Factory Racing KTM
Jonas Folger
Pol Espargaro (Not fit)
Leading the team for the second race weekend in a row, Fernandez will be partnered by former Tech 3 Yamaha rider Folger. The German rider makes his return to world championship racing after last competing on the world stage with BMW in WorldSBK. For Espargaro, the Spaniard remains out indefinitely following his huge crash at the season-opener which caused a fractured jaw, fractured dorsal vertebrae, and a pulmonary contusion (a lung injury).
LCR Honda