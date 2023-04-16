MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas starting grid: How the race will begin

Is MotoGP Chasing The American Dream like F1? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.84 Video of Is MotoGP Chasing The American Dream like F1? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.84

Francesco Bagnaia will begin from pole position. The factory Ducati rider became the first-ever two-time MotoGP sprint race winner on Saturday in Austin.

He has already claimed a double-race win over a weekend this season, so will be hoping to claim maximum points for the second time on Sunday.

Bagnaia identified Alex Marquez, from fourth, as a key threat on Saturday. Marquez crashed in the sprint then revealed illness so it remains to be seen how he can push in a longer race.

Jorge Martin brilliantly went from 12th to P3 in the sprint so will eye the same journey again.

Fabio Quartararo's frustrating season so far saw him crash in the sprint. Starting from seventh he will be desperate to get up and running.

Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargaro remain absent due to injury and are all replaced by their teams' respective test riders.