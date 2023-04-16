MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas starting grid: How the race will begin

16 Apr 2023
Jack Miller , Sprint Race , Grand Prix Of The Americas, 15 April

This is how the riders will line up on the starting grid for the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday.

  1. Francesco Bagnaia 
  2. Alex Rins 
  3. Luca Marini 
  4. Alex Marquez 
  5. Marco Bezzecchi 
  6. Aleix Espargaro 
  7. Fabio Quartararo 
  8. Maverick Vinales 
  9. Johann Zarco 
  10. Jack Miller 
  11. Brad Binder
  12. Jorge Martin
  13. Joan Mir
  14. Franco Morbidelli
  15. Miguel Oliveira 
  16. Fabio di Giannantonio 
  17. Takaaki Nakagami 
  18. Michele Pirro
  19. Raul Fernandez
  20. Augusto Fernandez
  21. Stefan Bradl
  22. Jonas Folger

Francesco Bagnaia will begin from pole position. The factory Ducati rider became the first-ever two-time MotoGP sprint race winner on Saturday in Austin.

He has already claimed a double-race win over a weekend this season, so will be hoping to claim maximum points for the second time on Sunday.

Bagnaia identified Alex Marquez, from fourth, as a key threat on Saturday. Marquez crashed in the sprint then revealed illness so it remains to be seen how he can push in a longer race.

Jorge Martin brilliantly went from 12th to P3 in the sprint so will eye the same journey again.

Fabio Quartararo's frustrating season so far saw him crash in the sprint. Starting from seventh he will be desperate to get up and running.

Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargaro remain absent due to injury and are all replaced by their teams' respective test riders.

 