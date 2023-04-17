Valentino Rossi’s instant reaction to Luca Marini’s podium finish

The legendary Rossi noticed this himself in a series of posts to his social media as he roared on Marini’s second-place finish at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas.

Rossi also finished second at the Circuit of the Americas, four years ago.

The coincidence? Alex Rins was the winner in 2019 and 2023 - ahead of Rossi, then ahead of Marini.

Rossi’s star was fading when he stood on the podium alongside Rins, but perhaps his younger sibling’s prominence will only grow from this position.

Rossi showed images of himself on social media watching the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas from his ranch in Tavullia.

He posted: “Go on Luca, great race!”

The 43-year-old may have retired at the end of 2021 but his legacy in MotoGP is entering a new phase, thanks in part to Marini.

Rossi’s Mooney VR46 team enjoyed their first-ever premier class victory in the second round of the 2023 season in Argentina, through Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi leads the MotoGP standings after three rounds, having finished sixth at COTA.

Bezzecchi and Marini were both on the podium for the Argentina sprint race.

Now Marini’s first grand prix podium finish, and its spooky similarity to Rossi’s penultimate podium, is a further sign that the VR46 team is gathering steam.