Making a quick start to Practice 1 at the French MotoGP, Marco Bezzecchi was the early pacesetter ahead of home favourite Johann Zarco.

Fabio Quartararo then made it two French riders inside the top three as he replaced Alex Rins in third position.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia made an early mistake at turn 11 as he ran through the gravel, but the Italian wasn’t the only rider to have issues at the right-hander, as Marc Marquez crashed just ten minutes into his return.

The eight-time world champion appeared unhurt although he did remove his right glove immediately to check on his previously injured thumb.

While some of the big names were yet to show their potential, Augusto Fernandez made a strong start to his fifth weekend as a MotoGP rider by slotting into third. Fernandez was behind Mooney VR46 Ducati teammates Luca Marini and Bezzecchi.

At the start of his second run Joan Mir was seen using Honda’s new Kalex chassis, which was also the case for Marquez following a change of leathers for the Spaniard.

As Bagnaia ramped up the pace in order to go fastest by nearly three tenths, Takaaki Nakagami ran into problems…

The Japanese rider had smoke coming out of the rear of his RC213V, but luckily it was not fluid as Nakagami was able to finish his lap.

However, Nakagami immediately pulled to the side of the circuit before stopping at the end of pit lane.

Fabio Di Giannantonio then became the second rider to crash after losing the front-end of his Gresini Ducati at turn three.

Jorge Martin soon usurped Bagnaia at the top of the leaderboard before the world champion set a 1:32.332s in order to go a tenth quicker.

After his earlier dramas, Nakagami was back out on-track with just over ten minutes to go as time attacks were in full flow.

Quartararo, who began his final stint in P11, moved up the order when he needed it most as he went second.

That quickly became third as Maverick Vinales went fastest for Aprilia, however, Quartararo responded to regain top spot ahead of Marquez and Mir.

Bezzecchi was the first rider to break into the 1m 31s barrier before a stunning time from Miller saw him go quicker by over four tenths.

Binder managed to reduce Miller’s lead down to two tenths, before Marini split the factory KTM riders, however Miller remained fastest.