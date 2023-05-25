Bezzecchi, who is a two-time MotoGP race winner so far this season, has claimed both his wins in dominant fashion.

A mesmerising performance in the wet during the Argentina Grand Prix was then backed up with another comfortable win at Le Mans, this time in the dry.

Now only one point behind factory Ducati rider and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, Bezzecchi has emerged into a serious title threat to his fellow VR46 Academy rider.

Only Bagnaia has more wins than Bezzecchi so far this season, however, the latter has been more consistent which is why such a small gap exists between the pair.

But unlike Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and the Pramac duo of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, Bezzecchi is on last year’s title-winning bike and therefore not the updated 2023 machine.

Making his achievements all the more impressive, Salucci would like to see them recognised with better conditions.

Speaking to GPOne.com, Salucci said: "I want to keep him in the team under different conditions than he has today. Let me explain, now Marco has a salary and a technical package in line with those of a satellite team. It’s not fair that he continues like this.

"I have already spoken to Dall’Igna a couple of times and I told him that I would like him to stay in VR46 with a factory bike and a direct contract with Ducati."

Bezzecchi could be given an improved salary and bike should he join Pramac next season - there are strong rumours indicating that such a move could happen - however, Salucci would prefer that he stay with the VR46 team and be given those same conditions, including a contract with Ducati and not one that is team specific, as is currently the case.

Having said that, Salucci also admitted that the aim is to see their riders leave for the factory team: "Our team works to ensure that our riders go to the official one. The project was born for that and it would not be right for us or for them to keep Bezzecchi for his entire career.

"But we won’t work for other satellite teams. If Ducati wanted to put him at Pramac, the idea wouldn’t make me happy.

"We took Marco to MotoGP when everyone told me I was crazy and now that he’s going strong I would like to have some support.

"However, I want to underline that I only manage the VR46 team and others take care of the academy. It will be Bezzecchi who will then have to talk to management."