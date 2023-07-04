Just days after a surprise leg operation for Jorge Martin, fellow Ducati rider di Giannantonio has also undergone a ‘tune-up’ ahead of next month’s Silverstone round.

In Diggia’s case, it’s his right arm, the exact details of which have not been revealed but it could be arm pump surgery.

“Pit stop at the surgeon to get Silverstone to 100%. All is well, thank you all for the messages," the Italian wrote on Instagram (below).

Just 15th in the world championship standings with a best finish of eighth, di Giannantonio is facing pressure from the likes of Moto2 title leader Tony Arbolino to retain his satellite Desmosedici seat for 2024.