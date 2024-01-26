Ducati boss outlines the one area in MotoGP with the most room for development

The genius behind Ducati’s Desmosedici is seen as a pioneer in the field of aerodynamics already.

His 10-year reign has taken the Italian manufacturer to the pinnacle of the sport.

And the 2024 Ducati is tipped to make a further advancement with its aero - it will debut at the Sepang test.

Asked to pinpoint the area in modern MotoGP which still has the most room for improvement, Dall’Igna insisted that his own area of expertise still has untapped potential.

“In some respects, aerodynamics is still a new science, which has recently been applied to motorcycling,” he told Gazzetta.

“There are some innovative ideas, not just ours but in general, that can make motorbikes take steps forward."

The development of the Ducati will take an interesting turn this year because of the new concessions rule.

As last season’s dominant team (and likely the frontrunner when the 2024 campaign begins), Ducati will be prohibited more than their rivals from the tweaked regulations.

But, they still benefit from having double the quantity of bikes compared to KTM, Aprilia or Honda.

“However, we will have fewer development opportunities,” Dall’Igna said.

“Because tests are needed to evolve a project: during the race weekend, in fact, it is difficult to carry out a development programme.

“In 2024 our test team will take to the track less and this will be an important limitation."

Management of riders and addressing the politics within the paddock might also be a key job for Ducati this season, with the high-profile addition of Marc Marquez to Gresini.

“We will leave the riders free to do the best they can do, while still trying to share the data at our disposal,” Dall’Igna insisted.

“I believe this can be an added value, not only for the technicians but also for the riders."

The postseason Valencia test was the first opportunity for Ducati to look over the data provided by Marquez.

“Like all riders, Marquez has strong points and points where it is possible to improve,” Dall’Igna fed back.

“There was only one test; in my opinion Marc can do better than he did, so I reserve the right to give an answer a little later."