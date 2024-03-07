Jorge Martin intent on joining factory Ducati team: ‘They know what I want’

Runner-up to Francesco Bagnaia last season, Jorge Martin is hoping to become a MotoGP champion in 2024, and along with it earn a promotion to the factory Ducati team.

Heavily linked with a switch to the Lenovo Ducati team last season, Martin ultimately missed out as the official team elected to keep Enea Bastianini, who was under contract.

But Martin reiterated his desire to join the factory team in 2025: “I am super happy [at Pramac]. I am maybe not in the best seat possible and for sure I would have signed already for the next two seasons in the factory Ducati team, but it’s not on me.

“They know what I want. That is my first target for the future but for the moment I feel super good here and it’s a good place to fight.”

If Martin contends for the 2024 title, or better yet goes on to win it, it’s likely the Spaniard would earn that seat alongside Bagnaia.

The expectation for Martin is very clear, but despite his impressive performances in 2023, Martin does not want to look to the past.

“Last season was great but it’s already in the past, we are now in the present,” said Martin. “We have to work hard. Testing was good. I feel a bit better on the new bike and I’m faster.

“Still, I think we need more laps but I was competitive straight away which is good because in other years we struggled a bit at the beginning.

“I am focused and I think I did a great job in the winter. I’m ready for everything.

One thing that could stop Martin from joining the Lenovo Ducati outfit is the Italian brands star-studded line-up which includes Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Bastianini.

All four of those riders are MotoGP race winners and will want to join the factory team.

But Martin is not concerned about the presence of other riders, saying: “I don’t want to speak about that.

“I think I am my own opponent for that seat. I will try to do my best and try to achieve it.”