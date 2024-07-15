Luca Marini: Aleix test rider deal "interesting, good move from HRC"
'It will be interesting because [Aleix] was there during the process of Aprilia growing up and arriving to win'
When Aleix Espargaro joined Aprilia in 2017, they were bottom of the MotoGP constructors' standings.
Honda was the dominant MotoGP force at the time, winning the triple crown of riders', teams' and constructors' titles.
But the MotoGP world has flipped almost upside down since, with Aprilia now second in the constructors' standings and Honda lodged in last since 2022.
It is Espargaro's experience of helping Aprilia progress from its 2017 predicament to a debut RS-GP podium in 2021 and race victories in 2022, 2023 and 2024 that Honda hopes to tap into when the soon-to-retire Spaniard joins HRC as a test rider.
"I think that it will be interesting because he was there during all the process of Aprilia growing up and arriving to win," said Repsol Honda's Luca Marini. "He was the protagonist, so he understands very well the situation. It depends a lot, but for sure it’s a good move from HRC. They did well."
The Italian, who has brought three years of Ducati experience to Honda with him next season, admits Espargaro has a "super particular" riding style. But he doesn't view that as a negative when it comes to building a well-rounded bike.
"For sure it’s interesting to have Aleix for his knowledge of Aprilia, but also if the bike can be good for everybody, it will be a fast bike for sure," he said.
"Like Ducati now, every rider on the Ducati can win a race or fight for the podium. So the target is this, try to make a perfect bike that everybody can fight for the top with."
While the leading Honda rider, Marini's team-mate Joan Mir, is only 18th in the world championship, the Italian believes change is in the air.
"I think that Honda started to change since the beginning of this season. Things are growing and getting better even if the results are the same," he said.
"You can feel the air inside of the garage. Everybody's pushing so hard to try to come back and be in a different situation.
"Even by the end of this season, we want to be more [near] the top."
Marini went on to take his first Repsol Honda point at the recent German MotoGP after a tyre pressure penalty demoted Augusto Fernandez from 14th.
Espargaro, who also expects to take part in at least one wild-card for Honda next season, will share testing duties with Stefan Bradl.