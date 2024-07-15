Luca Marini: Aleix test rider deal "interesting, good move from HRC"

When Aleix Espargaro joined Aprilia in 2017, they were bottom of the MotoGP constructors' standings.

Honda was the dominant MotoGP force at the time, winning the triple crown of riders', teams' and constructors' titles.

But the MotoGP world has flipped almost upside down since, with Aprilia now second in the constructors' standings and Honda lodged in last since 2022.

It is Espargaro's experience of helping Aprilia progress from its 2017 predicament to a debut RS-GP podium in 2021 and race victories in 2022, 2023 and 2024 that Honda hopes to tap into when the soon-to-retire Spaniard joins HRC as a test rider.