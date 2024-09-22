Bastianini, Morbidelli, Quartararo lead Emilia Romagna MotoGP warm-up

Third in the Saturday Sprint, Enea Bastianini moved to the top of the timesheets during morning warm-up for the Emilia Romagna MotoGP.

The factory Ducati rider finished 0.257s clear of Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli, with Fabio Quartararo again on form for Yamaha in third.

The KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder were fourth and fifth during the ten minute session, followed by San Marino winner Marc Marquez.

Title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, who again battled for victory in the Sprint, were seventh and eighth.

Sprint winner Bagnaia can regain the title lead from Martin if he takes Ducati’s 100th grand prix win this afternoon.

Ducati can also wrap up the 2024 constructors’ crown today.

The cool 16-degree air temperature, partly due to the early 8:40am warm-up time, saw all riders fit the soft front tyre.

However, after soft rears for the Sprint, all riders except Marco Bezzecchi used the medium rear tyre this morning - the expected choice for this afternoon's 27 lap grand prix.

The MotoGP race will also start at an earlier time, 13:00.