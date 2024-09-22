Enea Bastianini: Controversial Martin move “only choice” for Misano MotoGP win

“Without this possibility it was impossible”

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Enea Bastianini says his “only choice” to win the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was to make his controversial last-lap overtake on Jorge Martin.

Bastianini was a factor in the victory battle from the off in the 27-lap grand prix at Misano, with the Italian piling the pressure on Martin in the latter stages.

On the final lap, Bastianini sent his factory Ducati up the inside of Martin at Turn 4 in an aggressive move that saw the pair touch slightly and sent the Pramac rider well off track.

The stewards did not take any further action on the incident and Bastianini’s second victory of 2024 - and the 100th in MotoGP for Ducati - was declared.

While Martin felt there was no room, Bastianini believes his move was “on the limit” but was the only option he had to win.

“Has been a very difficult this overtake, but when you have the chance to win the race you have to do it,” he said.

“You have to enter. Yes, it was a bit on the limit but in the end it was the only choice because without this possibility it was impossible for me because on the rest of the track [Martin] was super nice and was the only possibility for me.

He added: “Probably was the only opportunity for me, because in the sector number three from the exit from Turn 10 he was so strong.

“I don’t know why but at the end of the long straight I was always 0.2s, 0.3 [behind]. It was the only opportunity to try to win the race.”

The incident has divided opinion, with Marc Marquez - who finished third - thinking Bastianini should have been forced to drop one position because he ran off track too at Turn 4.

Regardless, Bastianini has now moved up to third in the standings and is 59 points behind Martin.

“It was a big emotion about the 100 grand prix win for Ducati, and also because I made the overtake in front of my fan club with the pink clouds [of smoke],” he said.

“It was so nice. This is a beautiful day for me.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
Feature
2h ago
Singapore GP F1 driver ratings: Lando Norris escapes perfect 10 rating
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez calls for Red Bull upgrades after “total nightmare”
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
WSBK
News
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega admits Alvaro Bautista “is better than me” in key area
Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris has 'no complaints' with Daniel Ricciardo fastest lap point ‘steal’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
3h ago
Pain management the key to “nice” Cremona World Superbike second place for Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Daniel Ricciardo reminded of decisions which “can’t have helped” F1 career
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes admit to “wrong decision” with strategy which left Lewis Hamilton fuming
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Michelin “waiting to analyse the data” after “strange” Bagnaia race
Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen pays tribute to “great guy” Daniel Ricciardo after possible final F1 race
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Rider Ratings: Factory KTM duo struggle at Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Jack Miller
Jack Miller