Enea Bastianini: Controversial Martin move “only choice” for Misano MotoGP win

Enea Bastianini says his “only choice” to win the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was to make his controversial last-lap overtake on Jorge Martin.

Bastianini was a factor in the victory battle from the off in the 27-lap grand prix at Misano, with the Italian piling the pressure on Martin in the latter stages.

On the final lap, Bastianini sent his factory Ducati up the inside of Martin at Turn 4 in an aggressive move that saw the pair touch slightly and sent the Pramac rider well off track.

The stewards did not take any further action on the incident and Bastianini’s second victory of 2024 - and the 100th in MotoGP for Ducati - was declared.

While Martin felt there was no room, Bastianini believes his move was “on the limit” but was the only option he had to win.

“Has been a very difficult this overtake, but when you have the chance to win the race you have to do it,” he said.

“You have to enter. Yes, it was a bit on the limit but in the end it was the only choice because without this possibility it was impossible for me because on the rest of the track [Martin] was super nice and was the only possibility for me.

He added: “Probably was the only opportunity for me, because in the sector number three from the exit from Turn 10 he was so strong.

“I don’t know why but at the end of the long straight I was always 0.2s, 0.3 [behind]. It was the only opportunity to try to win the race.”

The incident has divided opinion, with Marc Marquez - who finished third - thinking Bastianini should have been forced to drop one position because he ran off track too at Turn 4.

Regardless, Bastianini has now moved up to third in the standings and is 59 points behind Martin.

“It was a big emotion about the 100 grand prix win for Ducati, and also because I made the overtake in front of my fan club with the pink clouds [of smoke],” he said.

“It was so nice. This is a beautiful day for me.”