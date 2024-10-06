Alex Marquez: “I disagree” with stewards, rules not “the same” for everyone

“This shows that rules don’t apply the same way to everybody"

Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez has blasted the stewards’ decision to punish him for a tangle with Joan Mir at the Japanese MotoGP.

The Gresini Ducati rider was given a long lap penalty, to be served at the upcoming Australian MotoGP, for contact with Mir in Motegi.

Marquez went into the back of Mir on the first lap, after a chaotic start had sent him plummeting down the order.

Their bikes became entangled and their races ended early, much to Mir’s fury.

“I made a mistake at turn 11 that sent me off line and while trying to get back to my position I had a coming together with Mir, which led to the crash,” Marquez reacted.

“Our bikes tangled together and I apologised to him for what happened.

“Now we need to recover ahead of Australia.

“We’ll have to perform a long-lap penalty, even though I disagree with it: seven days ago, at turn 3 another rider hit me the same way and nothing happened.

“This shows that rules don’t apply the same way to everybody, but it is what it is. We’ll make the most of this lesson.”

Last week at Mandalika, Marquez’s grand prix was ended prematurely in a four-rider pile-up caused by Jack Miller.

Miller accepted responsibility for a mistake which wiped Marquez, Luca Marini and Aleix Espargaro out.

But Miller was spared punishment by the stewards who deemed it a racing incident.

A week later, they have not been so forgiving of Marquez.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
“I’m the only person who has ever said I don’t want to work with Adrian Newey”
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Japanese MotoGP rider ratings: Strong score for under-the-radar Ducati runner
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Toto Wolff or Christian Horner? Guenther Steiner points to most “annoying”
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Raging Joan Mir demands Alex Marquez apology - “it’s not the first time…”
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Revealed: Marc Marquez was 0.036s from losing his Japan MotoGP podium
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Pedro Acosta explains “difficult to accept” second Motegi MotoGP crash
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
WSBK
News
4h ago
Zayn Sofuoglu - Kenan Sofuoglu’s five-year-old son - smashes lap record
Zayn Sofuoglu
Zayn Sofuoglu
BSB
News
5h ago
Hawk Racing make title sponsor commitment for BSB 2025 season
Hawk Racing
Hawk Racing
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Pedro Acosta “wanted to overtake, but…”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Alex Marquez: “I disagree” with stewards, rules not “the same” for everyone
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez